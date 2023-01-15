Skip to main content
Arsenal Move Eight Points Clear Of Manchester City

IMAGO / Colorsport

Manchester City have fallen even further behind the league leaders Arsenal after The Gunners beat their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.

Manchester City are now eight points off Arsenal in the Premier League table with The Gunners being in a much more authoritative situation than before this weekend as they came out victorious in the North London derby.

Mikel Arteta's men celebrated significantly in front of their supporters after what felt like a big moment in the title race after Manchester City lost to their local rivals Manchester United to give Arsenal even more incentive to go and get a win.

Arsenal started on the front foot in the game with Tottenham being slow out the traps like they usually are in the first halves under Antonio Conte.

The pressure was starting to mount on Spurs and the goal came in the early stages.

Martin Odegaard

Bukayo Saka got to the touchline before attempting to find someone in the area however it took a very slight deflection which fooled Hugo Lloris as he didn't react in time allowing the ball to hit him and go in.

Spurs didn't react too well to going a goal down but Heung-Min Son had a chance saved from close range by Aaron Ramsdale.

Ten minutes from half-time Martin Odegaard doubled his sides lead with a fantastic long distance effort to put Arsenal well and truly in the driving seat at the enemies ground.

Spurs tried to sustain some pressure in the second half but Arsenal defended well meaning that they took the three points home putting them in a fantastic situation leaving City potentially in the dust.

