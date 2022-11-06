Arsenal Put The Pressure Back On Manchester City With Victory At Chelsea

Arsenal travelled to Stamford Bridge in what was seen as a massive challenge to their title credentials after Manchester City had won in the last minute against Fulham to pile the pressure onto Mikel Arteta's men.

However, they dealt with that with ease as they took three points from Chelsea after a corner was prodded in from Gabriel in the second half.

The game lacked a lot of attacking quality with The Gunners managing to limit Graham Potter's side to just one shot on target with former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang getting hooked just after the hour mark.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The game had very few chances for both sides with former Manchester City man Gabriel Jesus having the best opportunity in the first half with a header from close range going wide.

After the interval Potter tried changing Chelsea's system slightly to no avail and on the 63rd minute they found themselves a goal down after Bukayo Saka's corner went through everyone to find Gabriel who dangled a leg out on the line to make it his goal.

City's title rivals did not have anything else to worry about after their goal as Chelsea did not create any chance of significance with Potter struggling to make his side click against their London rivals.

The win for Arsenal takes them back above Manchester City by two points with their next league game being against Wolves next weekend which is the last game week before the World Cup.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: