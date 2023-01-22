Arsenal Restore Their Lead Over Manchester City At The Top Of The Table

Arsenal sent a very strong message by beating Manchester United to show Manchester City that they will not crumble in a title fight.

Before the 'Big Six' clash Manchester City beat Wolves 3-0 with an Erling Haaland hat-trick to move just two points behind Arsenal to put them under pressure knowing that any slip up would encourage City even more.

Erik Ten Haag's men took the lead against Arsenal which would have delighted the whole of Manchester and it was arguably against the run of play.

Marcus Rashford picked the ball up nutmegged Thomas Partey and hit the sweetest of strikes into the bottom left corner past the diving Aaron Ramsdale.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The Gunners responded well though as just seven minutes later Eddie Nketiah headed home Granit Xhaka's cross to equalise.

In the second half Mikel Arteta's side continued in the same way as they were all over The Red Devils until Bukayo Saka delivered a piece of magic with a long distance bullet from the right hand side which flew into the same corner that Rashford's goal did.

It looked like the table toppers were firmly in control but yet again United got a goal out of the blue after Ramsdale flapped at a corner allowing Lisandro Martinez to head home the rebound.

IMAGO / PA Images

When the game looked like it was heading towards a stalemate Nketiah popped up again in the right place at the right time.

Oleksandr Zinchenko pulled back a cross and Martin Odegaard couldn't make a proper connection with it however the ball still found its way to Nketiah who flicked it in and after a VAR check the goal was given.

Manchester City and Arsenal come up against each other next week in the FA Cup with the pair of sides yet to play one another in the league yet.

