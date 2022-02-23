Arsenal Star Reveals How 'Psychologically Tiring' it is to Play Against Manchester City

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has admitted how 'psychologically tiring' it is to play against Manchester City, following their intense meeting on New Year's Day.

With Pep Guardiola's side cruising at the top of the Premier League at the turn of the year, Mikel Arteta's on-fire Gunners presented the first hurdle of 2022.

Taking the lead through Bukayo Saka, the North London outfit were proving to be tough opponents for a formidable Manchester City side.

However, in typical Guardiola fashion, tactical tweaks at half-time saw City instantly equalise from the penalty spot via Riyad Mahrez. Then, in the dying moments, Rodri poked in a winning goal that sent the away end into raptures.

Arteta's men were out on their feet, and one of the standout performers that day, Gabriel Martinelli has been speaking to the Athletic about what it is like to face Guardiola's well-drilled side.

“You have to be ready to run for 96 minutes against them," the Brazilian began.

"They are so good but you have to do it for yourself/the team. It is physically/psychologically tiring. You are exhausted, but you have to regain the ball and make good decisions in attack.

“If you are losing, they keep the ball for five minutes if you do not put pressure. They keep the ball so easily. You have to mark opponents and play when you have the ball. Everyone needs to do the right thing for the whole match.”

Currently sat 6th in the Premier League, Arsenal's three games in hand could see them leapfrog Manchester United into 4th. With the hunt for the final Champions League spot beginning to heat up, Martinelli and his team are certainly right in the mix.

