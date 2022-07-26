Arsenal Technical Director Says Deal for Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko Planned for Six Months

In the end, it was a transfer between Manchester City and Arsenal that was clear-cut and suited everybody including Edu, the current Technical Director with the Gunners.

The former Arsenal midfielder who is now overseeing the player transfers at the Emirates Stadium told Sky Sports News they prepared a bid back in January.

IMAGO / PA Images

"We are so excited to have Zinchenko with us here because he's a player that we really targeted,” Edu told Sky Sports.

“It's a player that we really believe has the characteristics and the qualities that are going to increase our level in the squad for sure.

"[The Zinchenko transfer] was planned like six months ago, to feed that position in the best way possible in the way which Mikel really wants to play.

"Mikel of course knows him more than anyone because they worked together [at Manchester City] but all the information around the player is top. Not only about his qualities as a footballer but as a person as well, which for us is so important to have a player like him in the squad."

IMAGO / Colorsport

George Flood of the Evening Standard was full of praise for the Ukrainian international when making his debut in Orlando vs Chelsea, a game the north London side came out 4-0 winners.

Flood said, "Zinchenko impressed during his early training sessions under Mikel Arteta - under whom he also worked at City during the Spaniard’s time as assistant to Pep Guardiola - on Arsenal’s pre-season tour of the United States, being trusted for an immediate start in Orlando."

