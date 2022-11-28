Arsenal Versus Manchester City Date Confirmed

Manchester City have had some key dates confirmed for after the World Cup as they have got some important games coming up.

One of the matches which was cancelled before the international break was the top of the table clash away to Arsenal due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and now the date of that as well as two other huge Premier League games.

The last game City played before the break for the World Cup was against Brentford and the Premier League Champions fell to a last-minute defeat due to Ivan Toney's goal at the death so they will need to pick up their form once they come back into action.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Once the World Cup is over Pep Guardiola's side will be straight into the thick of it as the following week of the final they will be up against Liverpool in the League Cup.

After that the Premier League games will come fast and the games against Tottenham, Wolves and Arsenal have been given dates.

City will welcome Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur to The Etihad on the 19th of January in a 'Big Six' clash which will be shown on Sky Sports for UK viewers and will kick off at 8pm British time.

A few days after that Wolves will be travelling to Manchester on the 22nd for a 2pm British time kick-off.

Then the all-important top of the table battle at the Emirates will take place on the 15th of February and will be available to watch on Amazon Prime with it kicking off at 7;30pm in England.

