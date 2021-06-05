"As Soon As They Told Me The Real Possibility of Manchester City, I Did Not Hesitate..." - Argentine Winger Reveals Ease of Decision to Join Pep Guardiola's Side

Manchester City and the City Football Group's latest South American acquisition Dario Sarmiento has opened up on the ease of the decision to join the European super club this week, while speaking after the announcement of the deal.

The rising 18 year-old winger had his move from Estudiantes de La Plata confirmed at the very end of April, with the player set to be joining the club on July 1st of this year, signing a five-year deal and following in the footsteps of a number of promising South American talents.

According to sources with knowledge of the negotiations, it has been reported that Sarmiento's switch to Manchester City will come at a guaranteed initial fee of $6 million plus an additional $12 million in potential add-ons.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that 20% of any future sale will be received by his now former club, Estudiantes.

Speaking this week to Spanish newspaper Marca, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Dario Sarmiento has spoke of the entire story including how he found out about the interest from the Premier League champions and how easy it was for him to come to a conclusion in regards to a European switch.

READ MORE: Man City chairman reveals stance on Pep Guardiola's future

READ MORE: Arsenal leading the race for Man City winger this summer

Sarmiento began, "My representatives, Facundo Fraga and Luciano Galletti, told me that they were following me, that they were going to come to see me at a game."

“That undoubtedly gave me a lot of strength to continue working day by day and motivated to continue improving in my career.”

“I trust my representatives a lot and I stay out of all that. I know they came to see me play, then I had some talks with them and now I’m excited to be able to travel and start this new experience at Manchester City,” the teenager told Marca, via Sport Witness.

Unsurprisingly, given Marca's affiliation to La Liga's biggest clubs, Sarmiento was asked of possible interest from the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid - both of whom continue to have their eyes fixated on the rising talents from across the globe.

Sarmiento's answer is a dream to Manchester City supporters, as he exclaimed, “The truth is that I don’t know, but as soon as they told me the real possibility of Manchester City, I did not hesitate, it made me very happy and I didn’t want to hear anything else.”

READ MORE: Man City chairman hints at club's plans to replace Sergio Aguero

READ MORE: How Sergio Aguero thanked Man City staff upon departure from club

Dario Sarmiento has become just the latest of several young, promising talents from South America to agree to moves to Manchester City or the City Football Group.

Just this year alone, Manchester City or the CFG have secured the services of Fluminense duo Metinho and Kayky, while last year saw the likes of Yan Couto, Diego Rosa, and Kluiverth Aguilar all make moves to Europe.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra