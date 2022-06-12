Skip to main content
Aston Villa Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez Tips Julian Alvarez To Become 'Superstar'

Manchester City went all out to sign one of the world's best upcoming superstars in Erling Haaland but it is another forward who they've signed from South American side River Plate which everyone cannot stop speaking about.

Julian Alvarez is only 22-years-old and hasn't tasted European football yet but he has Manchester City fans almost as excited as they are for Erling Haaland due to how much of a prospect he is, plus City have had a history with Argentinian strikers in the past.

Alvarez celebrating for River Plate 

Alvarez celebrating for River Plate 

He has been at River Plate his whole career and will be linking up with Manchester City next month after impressing by scoring 50 goals in 124 games at club level.

Recently he has been on international duty though with Argentina and already his teammates for his country are big fans of his.

Aston Villa goalkeeper in a press conference ahead of the Finalissima had his say.

Martinez

Martinez press conference

We all know the talent that Julian has. But he is a very humble guy who has sacrificed himself and has worked hard to get where he is,” the Aston Villa star man said.

“He is going to do well at City. In fact, I think he is going to be a superstar. I wanted him to come to Aston Villa. Before the Copa America last year, I told him to join us. But it was clear that City were already in position.

“Julian is going to do well there. We are talking about him working with one of the best coaches in the world. He will bring a lot of quality, but also a lot of commitment to the team.”

Even more reason for City fans to get excited about their new forward-line options.

