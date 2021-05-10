Sports Illustrated home
Aston Villa Manager Admits 'Everyone Is Confused' How Raheem Sterling Wasn't Awarded Penalty Against Chelsea

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has said 'everybody is confused' at how Raheem Sterling wasn't awarded a penalty in Manchester City's Premier League defeat to Chelsea on Saturday evening.
Speaking to Sky Sports after his sides 3-1 loss to Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, Dean Smith was questioned on a key decision in the game.

The Red Devils were awarded a route back into the clash when former Manchester City midfielder Douglas Luiz was adjudged to have fouled Paul Pogba in the penalty area.

Manchester United subsequently used that penalty as a springboard to mount a second-half comeback, and Dean Smith believes the decision was a baffling one, especially considering Manchester City's Raheem Sterling didn't receive a penalty of his own in a similar position just 24 hours prior.

"Everybody is confused how Raheem Sterling can go through and have four or five touches on him last night and not get a penalty, then one touch here and it is a penalty," Dean Smith said post-match.

READ MORE: Why Kevin de Bruyne missed the Chelsea match

READ MORE: Harry Kane heaps praise on Phil Foden and Manchester City

That decision Smith mentions happened just five minutes from full-time at the Etihad Stadium.

With the score tied at 1-1, Raheem Sterling got goal-side of centre-back Kurt Zouma who - when trying to put the winger under pressure - sent him crashing down to the ground. 

Referee Anthony Taylor adjudged it to be not a penalty and VAR confirmed the referee had not made 'a clear and obvious error' in doing so. That decision did cost Manchester City, who conceded a 92nd minute Marcos Alonso goal which handed Chelsea all three points.

