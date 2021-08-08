Sports Illustrated home
Aston Villa Sought Interest From Man United and Real Madrid to Avoid Jack Grealish Transfer to Man City

According to the latest reports, Aston Villa were reluctant to sell their star player Jack Grealish to Manchester City this summer, and the club hierarchy looked to find alternative destinations for their former captain.
Prior to signing for Manchester City, Jack Grealish was a target for the Premier League champions several months, and the players’ evident star quality convinced the club to part with £100 million to acquire the England international’s services.

Manchester City saw the recruitment of Jack Grealish as a way to revitalise and refresh the squad, given that they were markedly less potent in front of goal last term when compared to previous seasons.

Whilst at Aston Villa, Jack Grealish was statistically one of the most creative players in the Premier League, and Pep Guardiola was understood to be keen on working with the player. 

However, according to recent reports, it appears that Aston Villa were not so keen to allow their star player to leave for, specifically, Manchester City. 

As per a report from The Athletic, Aston Villa held 'tentative conversations' regarding the possibility of selling their then-captain to either Manchester United or Real Madrid, before finally accepting Manchester City’s offer of £100 million for the player.

It was hoped that Manchester United would revive their pursuit of Jack Grealish, as they were notably very interested in the player last summer, although ultimately settled for a cheaper option in Donny Van Der Beek.

It was also hoped that cash-strapped La Liga giants Real Madrid could 'offer some sort of player swap' instead for Jack Grealish.

The source also notes that Manchester City were unaware of a release clause in Jack Grealish’s contract, and this is what ultimately allowed Villa to stall on accepting the Etihad club's offer as they looked to sell the player elsewhere.

The Athletic notes that Aston Villa 'preferred' not to do business with Manchester City, as they felt reluctant to strengthen City’s squad, while it is also claimed that Villa are among 'many' Premier League clubs who are 'concerned their success and financial clout are damaging the competition'.

Whilst Aston Villa were reluctant to sell their captain to Manchester City, Jack Grealish was keen to move to Manchester as the England midfielder longed to play Champions League football, perform with some of the best players in the world, and develop under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola.

Jack Grealish was also lured by the prospect of regularly challenging for trophies, and the boyhood Aston Villa fan must have believed that he couldn’t have achieved what he aspired to achieve at his now former club.

