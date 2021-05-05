Aston Villa Star Names One Man City Player As 'Impossible' to Play Against

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa has labelled Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne as 'impossible to play against', during a recent conversation with popular YouTube channel UMM.

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa has labelled Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne as 'impossible to play against', during a recent conversation with popular YouTube channel UMM.

The Belgium international has once again produced outstanding performances that have played an integral part in Manchester City's success this season, which should see them secure a third Premier League title in just four seasons over the course of the coming days and weeks.

Unsurprisingly, the level of respect from his fellow professionals in the English top-flight is rife, most notably from Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish - who has made no secret of his admiration for the 29 year-old.

But it is Grealish's Villa teammate who has publicly joined the list of admirers for Manchester City's vice-captain, recently stating during a conversation that De Bruyne is 'impossible to play against'.

READ MORE: Nathan Ake to 'consider options' this summer

READ MORE: How Riyad Mahrez reacted to reaching the UCL final

Speaking during the latest episode of 'Assumptions' with presenter Harry Pinero, the 23 year-old was asked whether Kevin de Bruyne was the toughest player he has ever faced considering his whipped passes are 'impossible to deal with'.

Konsa replied, "Impossible man, impossible. You know when you're playing against these players and obviously you don't like losing but sometimes you've just got to sit back... The passes that he makes are crazy! Everything, it's everything!"

Despite reading De Bruyne's passes, Konsa continued by saying that he simply could not get close given the Belgian's ability. The Villa man continued, "For me it was a case of, I know what he's going to do, I know where he's trying to pass it, but I couldn't get there."

READ MORE: What Kyle Walker told BT Sport after PSG victory

READ MORE: How Man City players reacted to reaching UCL final

Ezri Konsa has been a mainstay in the Aston Villa defensive unit this season, making 31 appearances in the Premier League alone, scoring two goals in the process. His success at the back has been integral in the league position of the Birmingham club.

Dean Smith's side currently sit bang in the centre of the Premier League, sitting in 10th and just one point behind Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side with a game in hand on the Gunners.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra