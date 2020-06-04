City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

'He's definitely the best player in the Premier League' - Aston Villa's Jack Grealish lavishes praise on Man City star

markgough96

In conversation with Sky Sports, Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has expressed his deep admiration for Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne, labelling the Belgian playmaker 'the best player in the Premier League'. 

Grealish (24), has previously voiced his respect for de Bruyne - in February earlier this year the Villa midfielder admitted that 'I'm half star-struck when I play against Kevin de Bruyne, he's my favourite player ever.' 

Speaking to Sky Sports on Wednesday, Grealish reiterated his view: 'He has absolutely everything and doesn't get enough credit for some stuff he produces. He's...up there with the likes of Ronaldo, Messi and Kylian Mbappe in my opinion'.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

This may be the bias of one playmaking midfielder to another, but there can be no disputing that de Bruyne ranks as one of the world's best players. His ability to influence games is unrivalled in the Manchester City squad. 

As for Grealish, given his strong and eye-catching performances in the Premier League this season, there are probably plenty of City fans who would be happy to see the Englishman line up alongside de Bruyne at the Etihad in the future. 

However, with David Silva's imminent retirement, reports suggest Pep Guardiola is content with the option of integrating Phil Foden into the first-team on a regular basis, as opposed to dipping into the transfer market.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LEAKED: New photos of 2020/21 Man City home shirt revealed

New photos have come to light regarding the 2020/21 edition of the Manchester City home shirt, courtesy of Esphavane.

Freddie Pye

by

Only blue

Breaking: Man City vs Liverpool fixture details confirmed

Manchester City's rearranged Premier League clash with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium has been confirmed to take place in July, according to the Mail.

Freddie Pye

Man City set to sign Portuguese goalkeeper - already made 'several observations'

Manchester City are set to sign Sporting Lisbon U16 goalkeeper Diogo Pinto, when the teenager turns 16 on June 18th, according to Record.

Freddie Pye

"When I've played, I've been performing so the confidence is here." - Riyad Mahrez on earning his spot in the side

Riyad Mahrez has spoken about his struggles when he first arrived at Manchester City and how he has regained his confidence.

Matt Astbury

"This has to be a joke!" - Some Man City fans react to leaked shorts to accompany new home shirt

The shorts that are to accompany next seasons home shirt have been leaked by Footy Headlines - and once again, they're hugely unpopular amongst the Manchester City fans.

harryasiddall

Man City appear to have successfully resisted Real Madrid's interest in key forward

The chances of Real Madrid signing City winger Raheem Sterling looks increasingly unlikely, report Sport as relayed via SportsWitness.

markgough96

Man City to end five-year partnership with club - loans still being explored for next season

Manchester City are set to bring an end to the five-year partnership with Dutch club NAC Breda at the end of next season, and have no intention of extending the deal, according to BN DeStem.

Freddie Pye

Barcelona midfielder 'would only leave for Pep Guardiola' - interest from club confirmed

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto 'will only leave for Pep Guardiola', according to Mundodeportivo.

Freddie Pye

Man City have 'positioned themselves' to sign Ligue 1 star

Manchester City have 'positioned themselves' to sign Lyon’s Houssem Aouar this summer.

Harry Winters

Man City 'unconcerned' by Man United's interest in star winger

Manchester City are confident that they will keep Raheem Sterling despite interest from rivals Manchester United.

Matt Astbury