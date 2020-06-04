'He's definitely the best player in the Premier League' - Aston Villa's Jack Grealish lavishes praise on Man City star

In conversation with Sky Sports, Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has expressed his deep admiration for Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne, labelling the Belgian playmaker 'the best player in the Premier League'.

Grealish (24), has previously voiced his respect for de Bruyne - in February earlier this year the Villa midfielder admitted that 'I'm half star-struck when I play against Kevin de Bruyne, he's my favourite player ever.'

Speaking to Sky Sports on Wednesday, Grealish reiterated his view: 'He has absolutely everything and doesn't get enough credit for some stuff he produces. He's...up there with the likes of Ronaldo, Messi and Kylian Mbappe in my opinion'.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

This may be the bias of one playmaking midfielder to another, but there can be no disputing that de Bruyne ranks as one of the world's best players. His ability to influence games is unrivalled in the Manchester City squad.

As for Grealish, given his strong and eye-catching performances in the Premier League this season, there are probably plenty of City fans who would be happy to see the Englishman line up alongside de Bruyne at the Etihad in the future.

However, with David Silva's imminent retirement, reports suggest Pep Guardiola is content with the option of integrating Phil Foden into the first-team on a regular basis, as opposed to dipping into the transfer market.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra