Atletico Madrid 'Can Sell' Star Player to City, Bayern Munich Forward's Family 'Approached' - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 11th 2022

All the latest Manchester City transfer news, gossip, and rumours from around the world, with the transfer window closing on January 31st.

A comprehensive round-up of all the latest Manchester City transfer news and gossip from across the globe, after the eleventh day of the winter transfer market.

Who Have Man City Been Linked With?

Atletico Madrid ‘can sell’ Joao Felix to Manchester City, but that would be ‘a process that should evolve only at the end of the season’. (O Jogo, Sport Witness)

In recent months, Manchester City approached Kingsley Coman’s family, who are in charge of negotiations, to know the conditions to carry out a signing. However, he is ‘expected to extend his contract’ with Bayern Munich in the coming days. (Le Equipe, Sport Witness)

Manchester City are preparing a ‘truckload of money’ to sign Flamengo’s Matheus França (17), and have spoken to people close to him. Real Madrid are also interested, but the player will not force an exit and is protected by a €100M release clause. (BolaVIP, Sport Witness)

Manchester City are in 'pole position' when it comes to Premier League clubs in the hunt for Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland. (Kaveh Solhekol, Sky Sports News)

Who Could Be Leaving Man City?

Nathan Aké to AC Milan is 'difficult to achieve', with sources close to Manchester City stating that the centre-back will not leave this month. (Milan News)

Contract Talk

Phil Foden will extend his contract with Manchester City. The club have 'everything in place' for Foden's new deal. The Blues still need to work on 'some details', and then it will be announced. (Fabrizio Romano, 'Here We Go' podcast)

Confirmed Man City Signings

N/A.

Confirmed Man City Departures

Ferran Torres to FC Barcelona (£46.7M)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Stoke City (Six-Month Loan)

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra