Atletico Madrid President Admits Manchester City Draw is 'Lucky' as Preparations Have Already Been Rehearsed

Enrique Cerezo - the president of La Liga club Atletico Madrid - has offered his thoughts on the Champions League quarter-final draw outcome, that has pitted his side against Manchester City.

The Champions League draw of Friday morning served up an enticing encounter between Premier League and La Liga's reigning champions Manchester City and Atletico Madrid, in the quarter-final stage of the competition.

While City may be considered favourites to clinch the contest over the course of two-legs, the La Liga champions’ masterful display against Manchester United in the last-16 was proof that their European pedigree is undeniable.

After discovering his side’s fate in the last-eight of Europe’s elite club competition, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo gave Movistar his thoughts on facing Pep Guardiola’s side.

"The draws are like that, (Manchester) City will play us, it is a magnificent team with a magnificent coach, but we are too. We will have to see what happens. They are knockouts that are 50/50," he commented, as relayed by Mundo Deportivo and translated by Sport Witness.

Cerezo continued, "I didn't want either of the two Spanish teams to play us, neither Villarreal nor Real Madrid. Take a look at what was left; Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern (Munich."

"Well, we've got a team that, luckily, we already know their city (Manchester). We know where we can go to eat, to have dinner and which hotel to stay. We have just come from Manchester, we will return there and try to play a great game."

"Well, we’ve got a team that, luckily, we already know their city (Manchester). We know where we can go to eat, to have dinner and which hotel to stay. We have just come from Manchester, we will return there and try to play a great game.”

With Atletico Madrid having reached the Champions League final on three occasions in the past, it is no surprise to see the Spanish president relish the tie against the English giants.

However, a recognition of Manchester City’s brilliance is a sign of the fact that they are indeed heralded as one of the best teams in Europe, and are often tipped to go all the way, despite having only reached the final of the tournament on one occasion.

After heartbreak at the final hurdle against Chelsea last summer, Manchester City will be looking to go one step further this season and take home the one trophy that has eluded them ever since the financial investment from Abu Dhabi began in 2008.

