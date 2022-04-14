Atletico Madrid President Hits Out at 'Defensive' Manchester City After Champions League Tie

Manchester City produced one of their most mature European performances last night against Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

Leading 1-0 through a Kevin De Bruyne goal in the first-leg at the Etihad Stadium, City knew that a draw would be enough to send them through to the last four.

Despite fouls, constant attacks, and a raucous atmosphere inside the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, City earned a 0-0 draw, going through to the next round with a 1-0 aggregate score.

The Citizens dug deep and defended well with numerous blocks made by the team including as many as five from Nathan Aké who, even more impressively, only came on in the 70th minute.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire However, not all were impressed with the Premier League side’s strategy, least of all being Atletico’s President, Enrique Cerezo. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire “Manchester City played pre-history, defending themselves, put a wall in front of their goal,” he told Radio MARCA. IMAGO / NurPhoto “Everyone has seen it. Manchester City was a completely defensive team. Yesterday, it was shown that everyone has their own pre-history."

These unfavorable comments are somewhat ironic given Atletico’s own tactics for many years under Argentinian coach Diego Simeone, whereby their team has usually been set up with very defensive tactics.

This was visible in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium last week when, for extended periods of the game, Atletico had all 11 players behind the ball and in their own half - sometimes even having all 11 in their own box.

Last night’s match was overshadowed by a late brawl, instigated by a follow-through foul on Foden by Atletico defender Felipe.

The resulting scenes showed Foden being dragged off of the pitch by Stefan Savic, as well as a head-butt on Raheem Sterling by the Montenegrin defender.

Pep Guardiola’s side head through to the semi-finals of the European competition for just the third time and will face Real Madrid. The first leg, which takes place in Manchester, is scheduled to be played on Tuesday 27 April, with the return leg will be played the following Wednesday.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube