Atletico Madrid Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead of Manchester City Showdown in the Champions League

Manchester City have received a potential boost to their chances of progressing to the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday night, as two important Atlético Madrid players have been ‘practically ruled out’ of the quarter-final second-leg clash.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side have received a potential boost ahead of their crucial Champions League quarter-final second-leg clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, as multiple key players for the Spanish side are set to miss out on the match. 

Kevin De Bruyne's 70th minute strike saw Manchester City scrape past the Spanish champions last week in the first-leg, after Atletico Madrid put on a one of their usual stubborn defensive display.

Manchester City will be hoping their narrow lead will force Diego Simeone's men to come out of their defensive shell in the second-leg on Spanish soil, ultimately opening the door for the Premier League champions to put their opposition to the sword. 

In what many will perceive as good news for the current English top-flight leaders, Spanish outlet El Partidazo de COPE, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, report that Atletico Madrid duo Hector Herrera and Jose Maria Gimenez have been 'practically ruled out' for the second-leg match-up through injury.

While neither player featured in the first-leg at the Etihad Stadium, they would likely have started in the second-leg, had they been deemed fit by club medical staff, as they have proven to be key players for Atletico Madrid in recent seasons. 

However, neither player has trained with the La Liga club this week, lessening their chances to return to fitness in time for Manchester City's visit to the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.

With both Herrera and Gimenez being crucial to Atletico's solid defensive structure, Diego Simeone will once again have to rely on a few of his second choice defenders as they look to upset one of the tournament favourites. 

To add to Manchester City's good fortune, both Ruben Dias and Cole Palmer returned to first-team training this week, after picking up injuries early in 2022 - giving Pep Guardiola a wider array of talent to possibly choose from on Wednesday, if rotation is required.

