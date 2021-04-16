Attractive buy-out clause in Bundesliga striker's contract hands Man City major boost in pursuit of centre-forward

Manchester City may have been handed a very encouraging boost in their pursuit of a new striker this summer, as it has been revealed in German media on Friday that Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva has a buy-out clause installed within his contract.

Manchester City may have been handed a very encouraging boost in their pursuit of a new striker this summer, as it has been revealed in German media on Friday that Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva has a buy-out clause installed within his contract.

The Portugal international is attracting plenty of attention from across Europe, after producing a standout season in the Bundesliga - scoring 23 goals and providing seven assists in just 26 appearances.

One team who are certainly on the look out for a striker in this sort of form and confidence is Manchester City - after Etihad officials recently confirmed that club legend and all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero would be leaving at the end of the current season.

In some corners, City have been linked with an interest in 25 year-old Andre Silva as a potential cheaper option to the likes of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, and Romelu Lukaku - and the latest information from Germany may just push the Premier League club in the direction of the Portuguese forward.

According to the information of SPORT1, André Silva has an 'exit clause' at Eintracht Frankfurt this summer, which stands at just €30 million.

The Bundesliga club may be keen to cash in at this price this summer too, as from next season, Andre Silva will be within the final two years of his Frankfurt contract, which reportedly expires in the summer of 2023.

Recent suggestions from Fabrizio Romano stated that Manchester City would be conducting a 'smart market' this summer, and would be on the look out for 'good market opportunities' - which the €30 million buy-out clause in Andre Silva's contract certainly represents.

