NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Attractive buy-out clause in Bundesliga striker's contract hands Man City major boost in pursuit of centre-forward

Manchester City may have been handed a very encouraging boost in their pursuit of a new striker this summer, as it has been revealed in German media on Friday that Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva has a buy-out clause installed within his contract.
Author:
Publish date:

Manchester City may have been handed a very encouraging boost in their pursuit of a new striker this summer, as it has been revealed in German media on Friday that Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva has a buy-out clause installed within his contract.

The Portugal international is attracting plenty of attention from across Europe, after producing a standout season in the Bundesliga - scoring 23 goals and providing seven assists in just 26 appearances.

One team who are certainly on the look out for a striker in this sort of form and confidence is Manchester City - after Etihad officials recently confirmed that club legend and all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero would be leaving at the end of the current season.

In some corners, City have been linked with an interest in 25 year-old Andre Silva as a potential cheaper option to the likes of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, and Romelu Lukaku - and the latest information from Germany may just push the Premier League club in the direction of the Portuguese forward.

According to the information of SPORT1, André Silva has an 'exit clause' at Eintracht Frankfurt this summer, which stands at just €30 million.

The Bundesliga club may be keen to cash in at this price this summer too, as from next season, Andre Silva will be within the final two years of his Frankfurt contract, which reportedly expires in the summer of 2023.

Recent suggestions from Fabrizio Romano stated that Manchester City would be conducting a 'smart market' this summer, and would be on the look out for 'good market opportunities' - which the €30 million buy-out clause in Andre Silva's contract certainly represents.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_32843343
News

Man City forward ruled out of Chelsea FA Cup semi-final clash

sipa_32977190
Match Coverage

"The players have to talk on the grass!" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Chelsea)

sipa_32448993
News

Attractive buy-out clause in Bundesliga striker's contract hands Man City major boost in pursuit of centre-forward

1002121685
News

Media company hit back at Phil Foden, claiming player approved Kylian Mbappe post

sipa_32660555
News

“I consider him perhaps the best coach in the world” – Manager heaps praise on Pep Guardiola ahead of Champions League clash

1002121706
News

Phil Foden sacks social media company following Kylian Mbappe post

1002121645
News

Phil Foden to welcome second child in late summer or early autumn

1002012122
News

Man City midfielder provides update on future - player feels playing under Pep Guardiola is like a 'masters degree'