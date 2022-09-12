Aymeric Laporte Back In Manchester City First-Team Training

Manchester City have been given a huge boost ahead of the next few weeks, with Aymeric Laporte returning to first-team training after a long lay-out with injury.

The Spanish defender has been working hard since getting surgery at the end of last season on his knee to repair some damage, and is now fully back in first-team training.

It is a massive boost for Pep Guardiola, as John Stones is currently out injured.

Aymeric Laporte is back in first-team training. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Laporte was pictured in today's training session with the rest of the team confirming him in training. It is around the same time frame Pep Guardiola gave for his return.

Guardiola said in an interview last week that Aymeric Laporte is expected back towards the very end of September or early October.

While the Spaniard is training, he may not be part of a match day squad for a week or so yet as he regains his fitness.

After such a long lay off, the club will be wary of not redoing the injury, so he will be eased in slowly.

It is a great sign that he is back in training, and considering Manchester City's early season woes in terms of injuries at centre-back, it is a massive boost.

Manchester City are confirmed to be facing Wolves on Saturday in the early kick-off, but the game Aymeric Laporte may be back for is the Manchester Derby against Manchester United on October 2nd.

