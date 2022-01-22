Aymeric Laporte Believes Man City 'Deserved More' From Southampton Draw

Aymeric Laporte feels Manchester City 'deserved more' from their 1-1 draw with Southampton this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side went into this afternoon's Premier League clash with the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table to 14 points. However, second place Liverpool do have two games in hand.

It was the hosts who started the brightest, stretching City's backline, with Kyle Walker-Peters opening the scoring with a sweet outside-the-foot strike.

The Blues started to dominate from that moment on but failed to make any of their big chances count - most notably Raheem Sterling's glaring miss at the back-post.

There was different hunger from Manchester City after the break, with Kevin De Bruyne's inch-perfect set-piece diverted home by Aymeric Laporte, just minutes after he prevented Armando Broja from adding a second for the Saints.

Despite a flurry of late chances, Southampton held on to a precious point and ended City's impressive 12 game-winning run in the Premier League.

Speaking to CityTV after the game, Aymeric Laporte provided his assessment on the game, with the Spaniard believing City 'deserved more' from their performance.

"We played really well and maybe deserved more," Laporte began.

"But if we don't score more than one, it's very difficult. They have good players and the pitch is small, so it is a little bit more difficult. I would like to win three points tonight but they played very well.

"We played very well also. Sometimes you win when you don't deserve it and tonight we got a point when we maybe deserved a little bit more," he concluded.

