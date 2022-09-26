Aymeric Laporte Close To Manchester City Return

Since suffering a knee injury in the summer, Aymeric Laporte has so far missed 11 games for Manchester City, leaving John Stones, Nathan Ake and new recruit Manuel Akanji to fill in for the Spaniard.

This is the 28-year-old's second-longest spell on the sidelines while at City, after missing 31 games in the 2019/20 season with another knee injury.

However, Laporte's most recent Instagram post has shed some light on the defender's recovery much to the delight of Man City fans.

Despite no caption, it is pretty clear what the meaning behind the post is. With Laporte back in first-team training, it is only a matter of time until we see the centre-back involved again.

Laporte missed chunks of last season through various knocks and illnesses, with the Spaniard seemingly frustrated with how things have gone recently. However, things are looking up now, with the defender closing in on a return to first-team action.

Ruben Dias is the team's most consistent starting centre-half so far this season, having been the only centre-back to start all of City's opening seven Premier League fixtures. Ake, Stones and Akanji have all been used by Pep Guardiola to fill Laporte's spot.

With only six goals conceded in the league, the return of Laporte will only strengthen City's defence further.

