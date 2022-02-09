Aymeric Laporte Describes Manchester City Teammate as 'Unbelievable' and Expects More Goals to Come

Aymeric Laporte has reserved special praise for his Manchester City teammate Riyad Mahrez, whose incredible personal campaign has gone relatively under the radar.

Despite not being a guaranteed starter in the side, Riyad Mahrez has emerged as one of Manchester City’s standout players so far this season, with the club certainly happy to see him return following the Africa Cup of Nations.

With 15 goals and six assists across 26 appearances in all competitions this season, the Algerian international is having an incredibly productive campaign on a personal front, aiding the challenge for silverware at the Etihad Stadium.

While the 30-year old’s fantastic contributions have not been as widely recognised as perhaps they should be by fans and pundits alike, his Manchester City teammates have been appreciative of his return in front of goal.

Speaking ahead of Manchester City’s return to Premier League action against Brentford following the winter break, Aymeric Laporte gave Riyad Mahrez the credit he deserves, as per the official club website.

“Riyad (Mahrez) plays so good, he is unbelievable. His control all of the time when the long ball arrives, the commitment he shows in the game, he is unbelievable”, Aymeric Laporte expressed.

The Spanish international also went on to say that he expects his Manchester City teammate to hit greater heights as the season progresses, and the Champions League returns in the coming weeks.

“Right now, he (Riyad Mahrez) is in his best moment, and deserves more. I am sure he will score more and more goals because he is working for it, and he has the talent also”, Laporte concluded.

The former Athletic Bilbao defender's words certainly do justice to Riyad Mahrez’s fantastic displays this campaign, who has grabbed his opportunities in the starting XI with both hands on a majority of occasions.

The former Africa Cup of Nations winner also stepped up when it counts, from his crucial equaliser from 12 yards out against Arsenal, to his brilliant brace and assist against Fulham to lead a trailing City into the next round of the FA Cup.

With the business end of the season approaching, Riyad Mahrez is set to be a key player as he has a proven track record of being a man for the big occassions.

