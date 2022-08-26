Aymeric Laporte Expected Back From Injury In September

Aymeric Laporte is expected to return from injury in September, but will be eased back in and monitored.

Manchester City have been without one of their most important defenders this season in the shape of Aymeric Laporte, and have been given a boost as he is now expected back in September.

He will be eased back in, as the club hope to allow the injury to fully heal.

Aymeric Laporte is expected back in September. IMAGO / Colorsport

According to Pol Ballus of the Athletic, Aymeric Laporte is expected back from injury in September. The defender has knee surgery at the end of last season, but is now expected to be close to a recovery.

The club expect the player to be ready for September, but will be heavily eased in. Knee injuries are complex to deal with, and the doctors and physios at the club will be extremely careful with his reintegration to the first-team.

Manchester City are really short at the back at the minute. Nathan Ake's injury could see him miss a few weeks, and Luke Mbete was stretchered off against Barcelona after a head injury.

The decision not to sign a centre-back in the window may come back to haunt Pep Guardiola, but for the minute they have Ruben Dias and John Stones available for selection at centre-back.

The club will be hoping for Aymeric Laporte's injury to heal properly, and give the first-team a much needed boost in terms of selection.

