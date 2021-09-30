Aymeric Laporte Fires Shot at Referee for Decision During Man City's Champions League Defeat to PSG

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has reacted to his side's midweek defeat in Paris in the Champions League, making a point of some one particular decision from the match officials on the night.

The Premier League champions were defeated 2-0 at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday evening, as despite their dominance for much of the tie, the Sky Blues were wasteful in front of goal, whilst PSG were typically clinical and consequently punished Pep Guardiola’s side.

An early goal from Idrissa Gueye against the run of play put the visitors on the back foot, before a brilliant goal from Lionel Messi in the second half all but sealed the win for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Following his side's loss in the French capital, Aymeric Laporte, who has regained his City starting berth in recent weeks, delivered his verdict on the clash, where the Manchester side often lacked the cutting edge in attack despite the richness of talent in their midfield.

READ MORE: Phil Foden set for major pay rise in fresh Man City contract agreement

READ MORE: Gabriel Jesus provides insight into Man City position change

As per Get Football News France (GFFN), translated and relayed by French outlet RMC Sport, Laporte said: “We (City) did a good match, we missed a goal. They (PSG) scored.

"The most important thing is to score. PSG had very few chances, and they won the match.”

Laporte, 27, has made an eye-catching start to the new season despite being linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

The centre-half added: "We (City) did not approach the match in a different way (vs Neymar, Messi). We play very regularly against great players, but we knew this could happen. We did not succeed in scoring.”

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals pride at breaking long-standing City record

READ MORE: City set sights on Bundesliga midfielder following huge performance

Laporte also complained about the officiating during the game, as he lambasted the fact that he was booked following a scuffle with Neymar, whilst the Brazilian went unpunished.

The former Athletic Bilbao man added: “It is repetitive, I do not understand why defenders are sanctioned more than the attackers. Only I took a yellow card!"

However, despite the minor setback amid a jam-packed schedule of games, Laporte and City have the chance to go top of the Premier League table at the weekend, as they face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, in what has all the makings of a monumental clash.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra