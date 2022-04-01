Skip to main content

Aymeric Laporte Insists Manchester City Need Not Adjust Style of Play 'For Anything in the World'

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has backed his side to keep hold of their possession-based style of play despite a few disappointing showings in front of goal this season.

Despite sitting at the top of the Premier League with a slim lead over second-placed Liverpool, Manchester City have often come under criticism for their wastefulness in front of goal and their possession-based approach that has seen them drop valuable points against the likes of Crystal Palace and Southampton.

The five-time Premier League champions, who are set for a tricky test away at Burnley on Saturday afternoon, remain in the hunt for success on three fronts ahead of key Premier League and FA Cup meetings against Liverpool and an exciting Champions League quarter-final tie with Atletico Madrid next week.

City's style of play - honed further with the false nine system adopted by Pep Guardiola since last season - was key to the Blues' historic run to their first-ever Champions League final and reclaiming the Premier League from Liverpool in impressive fashion.

In an interview with Sid Lowe of The Guardian this week however, Aymeric Laporte was quizzed on his thoughts over whether City need to adjust their style of play at times to the opposition's strengths as they approach the business end of the campaign.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Laporte vs Sporting Away

“No, I don’t think so. We don’t have to change our style for anything in the world," the Manchester City defender said.

Laporte Spain Cover

"For all that another team comes and does something else, we have a thought-out strategy. People don’t appreciate that.

Cancelo x Laporte Everton Away

"The analysts and coach work on it a long time ahead of the game. It can then work out well or badly. 

"In the last four years there have been loads of semi-finals and finals - many we’ve won, others we’ve lost. It’s football."

The 27-year-old has made 31 appearances across all competitions for City this season and is expected to start against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

With Ruben Dias yet to recover fully from a hamstring injury sustained in an FA Cup win against Peterborough in March, Laporte could partner either Nathan Ake or John Stones in central defence against the Clarets, with City looking to maintain their slim lead at the top of the tree.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1000678358h
News

Premier League Confirms Significant Rule Change for 2022/2023 Season

By Srinivas Sadhanand24 minutes ago
imago1010965041h
News

2022 FIFA World Cup Draw Details, How To Watch, Fixture Dates, Pot Numbers

By Harry Winters30 minutes ago
Laporte vs Brentford Away 3
News

Aymeric Laporte Pays Ultimate Compliment to Pep Guardiola and Hails Manchester City's Style of Play

By Vayam Lahoti1 hour ago
Laporte Spain Cover
News

“They Haven't Won ANYTHING” - Aymeric Laporte Hits Out at Manchester United and Rival Fans in Silverware Dig

By Vayam Lahoti14 hours ago
Training Cover
News

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola Handed Major Fitness Boost Ahead of Burnley Trip

By Vayam Lahoti15 hours ago
imago1010944272h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Join Seven Top European Clubs in the Chase for €75 MILLION-Rated Bundesliga Forward

By Srinivas Sadhanand17 hours ago
imago1010800651h
Transfer Rumours

From Spain: Manchester City Closing in on Signing of Barcelona Defender Following Contractual Stalling

By Srinivas Sadhanand17 hours ago
imago1009312729h
Transfer Rumours

Real Madrid Stance on Erling Haaland Revealed Amid Kylian Mbappe Links - Manchester City Described as 'Frontrunners'

By Harry Siddall21 hours ago