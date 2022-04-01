Aymeric Laporte Insists Manchester City Need Not Adjust Style of Play 'For Anything in the World'

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has backed his side to keep hold of their possession-based style of play despite a few disappointing showings in front of goal this season.

Despite sitting at the top of the Premier League with a slim lead over second-placed Liverpool, Manchester City have often come under criticism for their wastefulness in front of goal and their possession-based approach that has seen them drop valuable points against the likes of Crystal Palace and Southampton.

The five-time Premier League champions, who are set for a tricky test away at Burnley on Saturday afternoon, remain in the hunt for success on three fronts ahead of key Premier League and FA Cup meetings against Liverpool and an exciting Champions League quarter-final tie with Atletico Madrid next week.

City's style of play - honed further with the false nine system adopted by Pep Guardiola since last season - was key to the Blues' historic run to their first-ever Champions League final and reclaiming the Premier League from Liverpool in impressive fashion.

In an interview with Sid Lowe of The Guardian this week however, Aymeric Laporte was quizzed on his thoughts over whether City need to adjust their style of play at times to the opposition's strengths as they approach the business end of the campaign.

IMAGO / PA Images “No, I don’t think so. We don’t have to change our style for anything in the world," the Manchester City defender said. IMAGO / NurPhoto "For all that another team comes and does something else, we have a thought-out strategy. People don’t appreciate that. IMAGO / Sportimage "The analysts and coach work on it a long time ahead of the game. It can then work out well or badly.

"In the last four years there have been loads of semi-finals and finals - many we’ve won, others we’ve lost. It’s football."

The 27-year-old has made 31 appearances across all competitions for City this season and is expected to start against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.



With Ruben Dias yet to recover fully from a hamstring injury sustained in an FA Cup win against Peterborough in March, Laporte could partner either Nathan Ake or John Stones in central defence against the Clarets, with City looking to maintain their slim lead at the top of the tree.

