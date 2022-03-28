Skip to main content

Aymeric Laporte Labels Major Career Decision as 'One of the Best Experiences of my Life'

The honour of playing for the Spanish national team has been labelled as one of the 'best experiences' of his life, Aymeric Laporte has revealed, as the Manchester City defender has also explained why he feels over the moon to play regularly on the international stage.

Since his arrival at Manchester City in the January of 2018 from La Liga, Aymeric Laporte has established a reputation as being one of the best centre-backs in the world.

As a result, it was always a mystery why he failed to earn a single call-up for the French senior side, despite winning multiple trophies at club level and emerging as one of the most key players in Pep Guardiola’s side.

However, Aymeric Laporte’s decision to change allegiance to Spain last year has led to the defender making 14 appearances in national colours already, while also playing a crucial role in the centre of defence en route to the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

imago1010912350h

The Manchester City defender has recently been quoted by Estadio Deportivo, as he expressed his delight at being able to prove his worth on the international stage.

Despite not having achieved the objectives that are always winning titles, on a personal level, it is one of the best experiences of my life. They welcomed me very well and they continue to do so."

imago1010614060h (1)

Aymeric Laporte continued, "I feel at home, we are a family and I am very proud to be a part of it, of the phenomenal team atmosphere. I’m very happy for this experience and for enjoying the national team so much", as translated and relayed by Sport Witness.

imago1010475837h

The 27-year old has settled into the side like a duck to water, with his previous experience of Spanish football coming in the form of an eight-year spell with Athletic Bilbao proving extremely handy to say the least.

In addition, Pep Guardiola’s tactical principles have played a major role in La Roja’s domination of world football and considering how crucial Aymeric Laporte is to the Premier League champions’ system, his transition has been especially seamless.

While the reasons behind why Aymeric Laporte was never given a fair chance with the French national team remain unknown, it is perhaps now a sight for sore eyes to witness one of the finest defenders in Europe be handed the chances he deserves for Spain.

imago1010798342h
