Aymeric Laporte Pays Ultimate Compliment to Pep Guardiola and Hails Manchester City's Style of Play

Manchester City centre-half Aymeric Laporte has claimed that his side's style of play is unmatched by any other side in world football but has admitted the Blues could still take some inspiration from the way Liverpool play.

Behind the fluid, free-flowing football Manchester City have showcased under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola has been a tactful, intricate style of play that has built the foundations for the success enjoyed by the Premier League champions since the Catalan's arrival to the Etihad Stadium in 2016.

Guardiola, who has led the Blues to three Premier League titles, four Carabao Cup wins amongst other domestic silverware, has instilled his philosophy and desire of winning right into the Manchester City first-team as well as emerging academy talents.

From teaching his side to build from the back to leading the Blues to league glory using a false nine system in attack, the 51-year-old has been at the very heart of this special City side - who could be set to claim their fourth Premier League title win in five seasons in May this term.

In an interview with Sid Lowe of The Guardian this week, Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte was asked if his side could still take some inspiration from Liverpool's fast-paced, pressing and counter-attacking game ahead of their title run-in. "No, the football we play - no one else plays in the world," the Spain international said on how City have forged a unique way of going about their business on the pitch under Guardiola. "We're an example of how to play nice football, to be superior in all areas. I think they (Liverpool) would even like (a) part of our game."

Despite their possession-based, dominating style of play, City are often guilty of being too profligate in front of goal - which has been the root cause of them dropping points away at Crystal Palace, Southampton and Liverpool in this league campaign.

Laporte added: "As for us having something of them (Liverpool) - taking chances and benefiting from opponents’ errors a little more, because often we have the opportunity and don’t take it.

"We let the other team off but there’s nothing to be envious about.”

The 27-year-old has made 31 appearances across all competitions for City this season and is expected to start against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

