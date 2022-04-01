Skip to main content

Aymeric Laporte Pays Ultimate Compliment to Pep Guardiola and Hails Manchester City's Style of Play

Manchester City centre-half Aymeric Laporte has claimed that his side's style of play is unmatched by any other side in world football but has admitted the Blues could still take some inspiration from the way Liverpool play.

Behind the fluid, free-flowing football Manchester City have showcased under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola has been a tactful, intricate style of play that has built the foundations for the success enjoyed by the Premier League champions since the Catalan's arrival to the Etihad Stadium in 2016.

Guardiola, who has led the Blues to three Premier League titles, four Carabao Cup wins amongst other domestic silverware, has instilled his philosophy and desire of winning right into the Manchester City first-team as well as emerging academy talents.

From teaching his side to build from the back to leading the Blues to league glory using a false nine system in attack, the 51-year-old has been at the very heart of this special City side - who could be set to claim their fourth Premier League title win in five seasons in May this term.

Laporte Spain Cover

In an interview with Sid Lowe of The Guardian this week, Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte was asked if his side could still take some inspiration from Liverpool's fast-paced, pressing and counter-attacking game ahead of their title run-in.

Training Cover

"No, the football we play - no one else plays in the world," the Spain international said on how City have forged a unique way of going about their business on the pitch under Guardiola.

Laporte vs Sporting Away

"We’re an example of how to play nice football, to be superior in all areas. I think they (Liverpool) would even like (a) part of our game."

Despite their possession-based, dominating style of play, City are often guilty of being too profligate in front of goal - which has been the root cause of them dropping points away at Crystal Palace, Southampton and Liverpool in this league campaign.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Laporte added: "As for us having something of them (Liverpool) - taking chances and benefiting from opponents’ errors a little more, because often we have the opportunity and don’t take it. 

"We let the other team off but there’s nothing to be envious about.”

The 27-year-old has made 31 appearances across all competitions for City this season and is expected to start against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Laporte Spain Cover
News

“They Haven't Won ANYTHING” - Aymeric Laporte Hits Out at Manchester United and Rival Fans in Silverware Dig

By Vayam Lahoti12 hours ago
Training Cover
News

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola Handed Major Fitness Boost Ahead of Burnley Trip

By Vayam Lahoti14 hours ago
imago1010944272h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Join Seven Top European Clubs in the Chase for €75 MILLION-Rated Bundesliga Forward

By Srinivas Sadhanand15 hours ago
imago1010800651h
Transfer Rumours

From Spain: Manchester City Closing in on Signing of Barcelona Defender Following Contractual Stalling

By Srinivas Sadhanand16 hours ago
imago1009312729h
Transfer Rumours

Real Madrid Stance on Erling Haaland Revealed Amid Kylian Mbappe Links - Manchester City Described as 'Frontrunners'

By Harry Siddall19 hours ago
imago1010793972h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City 'Optimistic' of Beating Real Madrid to Land Erling Haaland Signing - Key Factors in Transfer Revealed

By Harry Siddall20 hours ago
imago1009892613h
Transfer Rumours

Real Madrid 'Re-Enter' Battle With Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid for Manchester City Loanee

By Harry SiddallMar 31, 2022
imago1010765874h
Transfer Rumours

Ajax to Demand Transfer Fee Upwards of €70 MILLION for Manchester City Target

By markgough96Mar 31, 2022