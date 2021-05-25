Aymeric Laporte Provides Chelsea With Warning Ahead of Champions League Final

Aymeric Laporte has said warned that he and his Manchester City teammates 'will do everything' to win the Champions League final against Chelsea this weekend.

Speaking to the official club website this week, the now Spanish international has been discussing the big game on Saturday night, and one talented youngster who could propel them to glory in Porto.

On the game itself, Aymeric Laporte has admitted the Manchester City squad does have a lack of experience at this stage of the competition, but he knows they will do anything to get their hands on Europe's premier trophy.

"We’ve never played in a Champions League final, so it’s something new and we will try to do everything to win this title as well," Laporte declared.

"The thing we want the most is to win the trophy and to come back here with the trophy in our hands.”

One player that could be central to any success is Phil Foden.

The youngster has propelled himself into stardom this season, especially with his performances for Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals and the semi-finals. Aymeric Laporte believes the 20 year-old has upped his levels significantly this season.

"He’s shown a different level to years gone by. He’s grown up, he’s a real player, a very good player, talented player. He can show many, many things. He’s different and I think he’s been [the best young player in the Champions League this season]."

The Spaniard continued to describe why Foden breaking into this squad is so impressive; "I think he's so good because, to play in Man City, is very difficult; there are a lot of top players from around the world and everyone plays for the international team where they’re from. There are a lot of people, a lot of players, doing well."

"He’s shown from the beginning that he was different in the way he attacks, in the way he takes the ball. And he’s improving in every area and he’s doing better and we are happy to see a guy like him, doing these kinds of things for us.”

