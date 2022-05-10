Skip to main content

Aymeric Laporte Reacts to Erling Haaland's move to Manchester City

Aymeric Laporte is the first Manchester City player to react to the announcement of Erling Haaland's transfer to the Etihad Stadium.

After months and months of speculation, Manchester City have finally announced the signing of Borussia Dortmund superstar, Erling Haaland.

As per the club's official website, the statement reads: "Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022."

"The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player."

imago1011851961h

The reigning Premier League champions have triggered the £51 million release clause in his Dortmund contract, with Haaland completing his medical in Brussels, Belgium yesterday.

imago1011872713h

Ever since Sergio Agüero's departure from the club last summer, the Blues have been desperate to fill the Argentine's void. After attempts for Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo, Haaland is the man trusted to fill the all-time leading goalscorers' boots. 

imago1009209454h

Since the announcement, there has been plenty of hype on social media around the signing. Operating at nearly a goal a game, it is not hard to see why there is so much excitement. 

That has stretched to the players, with Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte the first to get involved. From his official Twitter account, the 27-year-old said, "Happy not to be running after this guy for the next couple of years. Welcome Erling."

The 21-year-old - alongside Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski - has completely dominated the goalscoring charts in the Bundesliga, scoring 85 in 88 appearances.

He has rejected the chance to play for Real Madrid to join Pep Guardiola's side, with the chance to work under the Catalan noted as a major driving force behind his decision.

Haaland broke through at RB Salzburg and made his name on some key Champions League nights. Most notably, the striker bagged a goal against Liverpool at Anfield in a 4-3 thriller.

Moving to the Premier League is seen as the natural next stage of his development and everyone will be keen to see how he adapts to the demands of England's top flight.

However, one thing is for sure, City have signed a player with infinite potential. 

imago1011693483h
