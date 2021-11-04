Aymeric Laporte Reveals Delight at Reunion with Man City Teammate During Champions League Clash

Aymeric Laporte says he's 'very happy' playing with John Stones in the heart of Manchester City's defence after a comfortable 4-1 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Manchester City have one foot in the Champions League knockout stages after a 4-1 win against Club Brugge moves them just a point from qualification.

Starting in the backline today was the unfamiliar partnership of John Stones and Aymeric Laporte. Despite the pair being at the club for a long time, it's rare to see them both in action.

The Frenchman saw red in last weekend's loss to Crystal Palace and is set to miss the subsequent Premier League clash with Manchester United. However, Laporte was back to his assured best tonight.

Despite conceding a freak own goal, City's backline was commanding and calm on the ball and were key in maintaining the Blues' pressure on the Brugge goal.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Aymeric Laporte says he's enjoying the rare occasions he gets to play with Stones.

"I'm very happy to play with John (Stones), we know each other a long time," the 27-year-old said.

"I'm happy to play together because there is not many times to play him and me in the same game."

With Laporte's suspension, however, we're likely to see the John Stones and Ruben Dias partnership return in this weekend's Manchester Derby.

It was a pairing that massively contributed to Manchester City's 21 game consecutive winning run last season, and they'll be looking to strike up that relationship again soon.

Paris Saint-Germain's 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig also means the Blues climb to 1st place in Group A, and a victory against the Ligue 1 giants in a few weeks would confirm that top spot.

