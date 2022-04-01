Aymeric Laporte Reveals Extent of Abuse Received Ahead of Manchester City’s Premier League Title Run-In

Aymeric Laporte has revealed how several fans have insulted him on a personal level, explaining why offering such a critique of a footballer is wrong, in a recent interview.

Ever since his arrival from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte has rightly been classed as one of the best central defenders in world football.

The Spaniard was key in helping the Sky Blues to reach an unprecedented 100 points in the 2017/18 Premier League season, and quickly developed into arguably the most in-form defender in Europe in the 2018/19 campaign - when City won the domestic treble.

After constant injuries ensured Laporte was out of contention for a chunk of the 2019/20 campaign, City’s cataclysmic decline from Premier League champions to finishing 18 points behind Liverpool is testament to his monumental impact on the side.

IMAGO / Colorsport Despite being one of the standout defenders for both City and Spain, the 27-year-old has discussed how several fans have hurled personal insults aimed towards him after the odd poor performance over the years. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images “Thing is, if you criticise a player these days, you don’t hurt him. Tell me I’m a paquete, useless, and I laugh.

IMAGO / NurPhoto "The problem is when your mum or your dad reads it, or someone who’s known you all your life reads that you’re a bad person. Why do people talk so badly about you?” he revealed in an interview with Sid Lowe of the Guardian.



Laporte continued, “Or there’s a mistake, and people think footballers should be like on FIFA: that the pass goes there by itself, that players and the ball move, that we have time to think. Until you’ve been out there, you don’t realise how quick it is.

"Do you think us players want to make mistakes? Do you really think that you take a penalty and want to miss it? You miss and, tut, it’s: ‘paquete’ or whatever."

The defender concluded by sending out a positive message about how footballers should be treated by their supporters, "We have to appreciate the person who gets it right rather than focus attention on the player who makes a mistake; he’s always the one up on the big screen.

"Why? Why is it about blaming him, not praising the guy who got it right? But, look, that’s the risks that come with the game and the way society is.”

