Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Aymeric Laporte Sends Message to Man City Fans Following Red Card in Crystal Palace Loss

    Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte has apologised for his underwhelming display in his side's 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    The Spain international was controversially sent off by referee Andre Marriner after bringing down Wilfried Zaha, who was one of Palace's most influential players on the day.

    City suffered their second loss in four days as goals from Zaha and Conor Gallagher helped Palace seal a win at the Etihad Stadium after Guardiola's side exited the Carabao Cup in the Round of 16 stage on penalties against West Ham in mid-week.

    Laporte was caught in possession leading to Zaha's opener, and the 27-year-old was shown a straight red card on the cusp of half-time following his challenge on the Palace winger, which caused tension between the two sides near the break.

    After City's second league defeat of the campaign, Laporte took to social media to apologise for his defensive errors that played a major role in the result, as he received his first-ever red card since arriving to Manchester in 2018.

    The former Atheltic Bilbao man wrote: "Really disappointed with the outcome today. Hard to get my first red wearing this shirt, credit to all the guys for fighting on the pitch until the end. 

    Read More

    "Sorry for the loss, still we have a lot to take. Lose together, win together. Thanks for the unconditional support, love you guys. Come on City!"

    Laporte has been one of City's best and most consistent performers since August, and his displays alongside Ruben Dias in central defence have kept John Stones on the bench since his return to fitness.

    The centre-back, who completed a £57 million move to City during the January transfer window of the 2017/18 campaign, has made 10 appearances across all competitions this season.

    After playing a bit-part role for his side for much of the previous campaign, Laporte has reclaimed his role in the starting XI after a series of solid performances at the heart of defence this season.

    His red card against Palace will rule him out of the Manchester derby at Old Trafford next weekend, as City aim for their first win at the home of their local rivals in three seasons.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    Laporte vs Palace
    News

    Aymeric Laporte Sends Message to Man City Fans Following Red Card in Crystal Palace Loss

    5 minutes ago
    sipa_35633859
    News

    Former Man City Star Feels Current Premier League Manager Could Be Pep Guardiola's Successor

    54 minutes ago
    sipa_35836017
    News

    Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Questions Aymeric Laporte Red Card Against Crystal Palace

    1 hour ago
    sipa_32998883
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Growing 'Increasingly Uneasy' About Midfield Starlets Situation - Man United and Liverpool Interested

    2 hours ago
    Pep vs Brighton
    News

    "Unfortunately, Many Things Went Wrong" - Pep Guardiola Assesses Man City's Performance in Crystal Palace Defeat

    3 hours ago
    Pep vs Palace cover
    News

    "It's Always Tough Because of That Reason" - Pep Guardiola Pinpoints Why Man City Lost to Crystal Palace

    3 hours ago
    City vs Palace
    Match Coverage

    Player Ratings: Manchester City 0-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

    23 hours ago
    Pep cover
    News

    "Our Best Lineup", "Very Solid" - Several Man City Fans Delighted By Pep Guardiola's Starting XI to Face Crystal Palace

    Oct 30, 2021