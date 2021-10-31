Aymeric Laporte Sends Message to Man City Fans Following Red Card in Crystal Palace Loss

Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte has apologised for his underwhelming display in his side's 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Spain international was controversially sent off by referee Andre Marriner after bringing down Wilfried Zaha, who was one of Palace's most influential players on the day.

City suffered their second loss in four days as goals from Zaha and Conor Gallagher helped Palace seal a win at the Etihad Stadium after Guardiola's side exited the Carabao Cup in the Round of 16 stage on penalties against West Ham in mid-week.

Laporte was caught in possession leading to Zaha's opener, and the 27-year-old was shown a straight red card on the cusp of half-time following his challenge on the Palace winger, which caused tension between the two sides near the break.

After City's second league defeat of the campaign, Laporte took to social media to apologise for his defensive errors that played a major role in the result, as he received his first-ever red card since arriving to Manchester in 2018.

The former Atheltic Bilbao man wrote: "Really disappointed with the outcome today. Hard to get my first red wearing this shirt, credit to all the guys for fighting on the pitch until the end.

"Sorry for the loss, still we have a lot to take. Lose together, win together. Thanks for the unconditional support, love you guys. Come on City!"

Laporte has been one of City's best and most consistent performers since August, and his displays alongside Ruben Dias in central defence have kept John Stones on the bench since his return to fitness.

The centre-back, who completed a £57 million move to City during the January transfer window of the 2017/18 campaign, has made 10 appearances across all competitions this season.

After playing a bit-part role for his side for much of the previous campaign, Laporte has reclaimed his role in the starting XI after a series of solid performances at the heart of defence this season.

His red card against Palace will rule him out of the Manchester derby at Old Trafford next weekend, as City aim for their first win at the home of their local rivals in three seasons.

