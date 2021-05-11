Aymeric Laporte Set To Switch National Team "Tomorrow" Following Direct Request

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is set to switch his national allegiance ahead of this summers European Championship, according to the latest emerging reports from Spain.

The French-born centre-back has often been excluded from Didier Deschamps national team, despite a string of impressive performances right from his days in La Liga with Athletic Bilbao, and now through to multiple title-winning performances for Manchester City.

As a result of the continued frustration, and a direct request from the national team coach, there is a growing expectation that Laporte will have a switch confirmed from France to Spain as soon as Wednesday.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Aymeric Laporte received a 'direct request' from Spain manager Luis Enrique to make the switch - and subject to FIFA approval - will be playing in the nation's colours come next months tournament.

Additional reporting from El Chiringuito journalist Jose Alvarez, who is known to be close to Aymeric Laporte, states that the defender will have the move confirmed on Wednesday and will then be called up to the Spanish national team for the summer tournament.

The defender, who was born in France but is of Spanish descendants, spent six years playing for Athletic Bilbao before making the move to Manchester City in the January of 2018 - playing an integral part in securing their first Premier League crown under Pep Guardiola.

The 26 year-old has been out of favour with French manager Didier Deschamps, who has previously opted to select the likes of Chelsea's Kurt Zouma and Barcelona's Clement Lenglet over Aymeric Laporte for the centre-back role.

Should the move be completed, Aymeric Laporte will join the likes of Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos and fellow Manchester City teammate Eric Garcia in the competition for the centre-back position under manager Enrique.

