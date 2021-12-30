Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Aymeric Laporte Stresses Focus on Upcoming Games Despite Being 'Very Happy' With Man City's Position in the Premier League

    Aymeric Laporte has called for his side to keep their winning run going, after Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points with a narrow win at Brentford on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    Pep Guardiola's side finished what has been an unreal calendar year statistically with a 1-0 victory at the Brentford Community Stadium, claiming their 10th league triumph on the bounce.

    With four changes made to the starting XI that emerged victorious in a Boxing Day classic against Leicester at the weekend, Manchester City showed the true mark of champions as Phil Foden's first-half strike made the difference for the Sky Blues against Thomas Frank's side.

    Despite dominating possession as usual, Guardiola's men had to dig deep and work harder than ever to keep the door shut in west London, as they clinched their 36th Premier League victory of 2021 - a record tally in the history of the English top-flight.

    Following his side's deserved win down south, Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte, who had a goal ruled out for offside in the closing stages against Brentford, delivered his verdict on the win, which takes his side eight points clear at the top of the league.

    "We're very happy with the victory, ten wins in a row (in the Premier League). We're very happy to be first at the minute, we want to stay focused to win every single game. The next one is Arsenal, so we're focused," said the Spain international in his post-match interview with City TV.

    Read More

    City have strengthened their footing on the title race with consistently over the line over the past month, as Liverpool and Chelsea lost further ground on the table-toppers in mid-week.

    Laporte added: "We're very happy with our position in the Premier League and as I said before, we have to keep working, stay focused in what we have to do to win the Premier League - and this is what we will do, so yes, very happy with everything in 2021."

    The 27-year-old went on to laud Brentford and their supporters for providing a real test for the Premier League champions, as he said: "To be honest, they (Brentford) did a great job today, the team and their fans - because they support them a lot."

    "But the most important thing for us was to win the game and that's what we've done. We're very happy with that and we have to try to keep going like that."

