Aymeric Laporte Tips One Man City Star to Become ‘One of the Greatest Ever’

Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte believes that Phil Foden has the potential to become one of the greatest-ever players in football.

Foden has established his status as one of the best players across Europe after an astonishing 2020/21 campaign during which he registered 16 goals and 10 assists in 50 outings across all competitions.

The PFA Young Player of the Year, who has emerged through the academy ranks at City, has been a key player for Pep Guardiola in recent seasons - making upwards of 80 appearances for his boyhood club in the previous two seasons.

With there being speculation surrounding a potential long-term contract at the Etihad Stadium for the 21-year-old, Foden has received the ultimate compliment from one of his teammates in a recent interview.

READ MORE: Brendan Rodgers 'in the frame' to replace Pep Guardiola as Manchester City boss - Julian Nagelsmann insight revealed

READ MORE: Erling Haaland’s agent to hold talks with Manchester City in January over summer move

Speaking to Football Daily this week, City defender Aymeric Laporte said: "He (Foden) has to work strong, and I think he can become one of the greatest players ever."

Foden starred for the Premier League champions on the left side of attack last season, netting a string of crucial goals for City in crunch Champions League ties.

The form and consistency displayed by the City academy graduate kept star winger Raheem Sterling on the bench for a large chunk of the second half of the campaign.

READ MORE: Manchester City midfielder close to signing new contract - 'no obstacles' thought to be in the way

READ MORE: Juventus 'monitoring' situation of Manchester City star - Serie A club 'have a view to swoop' in January

The Stockport-born star played an instrumental part in his side's enthralling draw with Liverpool prior to the international break, as he scored one and assisted the other against Jurgen Klopp's men in Merseyside.

Foden should be in the running to start his side's league clash against Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as City try and close the gap to the top of the pile with a victory against the Clarets.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra