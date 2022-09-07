Bacary Sagna Names Main Threat to Manchester City's Premier League Defence

Manchester City and Liverpool have been battling it out since the 2018/19 seas,on when the current Premier League champions got over the line by just one point.

This was the second of Pep Guardiola's Premier League titles as manager, the first coming with a record points haul of 1,00 with Manchester United coming in second place but 19 points behind.

In the four previous seasons, it was often seen that the title-deciding games were always Manchester City vs Liverpool, with both Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp adding to the build-up in their own unique way.

Former Arsenal and City defender, Bacary Sagna, thinks that Liverpool have already given themselves a problem with the slow start and believes his former clubs will battle it out for this year's title.

In an interview with Betway, Sagna outlined his reasoning behind his Arsenal prediction.

"I feel Arsenal can be the main competition to Man City for the Premier League title, who of course remain the very strong favourites.

"I don't see any other team that can challenge them. Of course, you can't totally rule out Liverpool, but they have lost Sadio Mane and don't look the same without him."

Sagna was eager to point out the reasoning behind Liverpool not looking the same without the Senegalese international after his move to Bayern Munich.

"[Sadio] Mane and Mohamed Salah complemented each other so well and were so consistent, I'm not sure Liverpool will be feared in quite the same way this season.

"I think teams are just paying the way they want to play rather than just working defensively to stop Mane and Salah. Having already dropped points it'll be difficult for Liverpool to catch up.

"With Arsenal having made a great start it feels like they could be the main contenders to compete with this incredible Manchester City side for the Premier League title."

Sagna was part of Arsene Wengers 2014 FA Cup winning team and made over 280 appearances for the Gunners before moving to the Etihad Stadium where he spent three seasons making 86 appearances as well as winning the League Cup in 2016.

The ex-France international has been impressed by the progress and believes his former team-mate Mikel Arteta deserves praise for how he is turning Arsenal around.

"I think it's a continuation of what happened last season. We can see that the club are trying to build a team based on specific qualities when they recruit players and it's working very well for them," Sagna continued.

"They brought in quality players last year. I was not convinced at the beginning because of the age of some of them and the lack of experience, but it's worked perfectly. I feel last year was just a warm-up for what we can expect during the next year or two.

"It's a solid team, a very well-structured team. We have to give Mikel [Arteta] great credit because he took the criticism on his back and he always put the team first."

Sagna also spoke about his former Manchester City team-mate Gabriel Jesus and his ability to flourish at Arsenal. The £50 million summer signing has already contributed with three goals and three assists this season.

"Gabby is perfect for Arsenal," Sagna said. "He is very clever on the pitch, he knows where to press, he is always there to put pressure on you.

"As a defender, [Jesus] is annoying to play against because he has skills, he is powerful and in front of goal, he is clinical.

"I think he is the kind of player who needs to play regularly to perform. It was a bit difficult for him at Man City not being able to produce what he could every single weekend.

"I was also like that. I needed to be playing regularly to be perfect physically and mentally.

"[Jesus] is a natural fit at Arsenal because it is a team that uses young players and has the right mentality for him. It's a nice environment."

