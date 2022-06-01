Skip to main content

Barcelona Defender Openly Discusses Manchester City Star Amid Transfer Speculation

Amid ongoing transfer speculation concerning the Manchester City man, Barcelona centre-back and former Etihad Stadium employee Eric Garcia has openly discussed the talents and future of Bernardo Silva.

After a summer of uncertainty last year, Bernardo Silva ultimately remained at Manchester City for the duration of the 2021/22 campaign, playing a significant role in the club retaining their Premier League crown.

The 2021 summer transfer window saw the Portuguese maestro heavily linked with various transfer al over the continent, with the understanding being that the player was unhappy with life in England and Manchester following the Covid-19 lockdowns.

However, Bernardo Silva certainly transformed his mood into on-field brilliance, as he drove Manchester City to their fourth Premier League title in just five seasons, beating off intense competition from Liverpool.

Despite his performances, and talk of a renewed contract being in the works at the Etihad Stadium, speculation linking Bernardo Silva with a move to Barcelona in particular has not quietened down this summer.

In light of this, former Manchester City centre-back and now Barcelona employee, Eric Garcia was quizzed on the talk during a recent interview with Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

As translated by Barca Universal, Eric Garcia said of his former teammate, "Bernardo Silva is a great player. One of those very talented little players. Every day, there are fewer of them."

Garcia continued, "As a person, above all, I have a lot of admiration for him. However, I don't know about his contractual situation at (Manchester) City. I can't talk about that."

"At Barça, we always have to have the best players. It's clear that Bernardo Silva is one of them."

As for Manchester City and talk of arrivals, speculation has been rife linking the Premier League champions with two talents from the same division, in Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips and Brighton & Hove Albion's Marc Cucurella.

Both players are expected to command transfer fees in excess of £40 million this summer, and so only time will tell whether Manchester City wish to proceed in challenging their respective valuations in the next few weeks.

