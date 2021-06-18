Barcelona Defender Opens Up On Aymeric Laporte Rumours and Pep Guardiola Relationship

Former Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has opened up on recent suggestions that Aymeric Laporte could be set to follow his path to Barcelona this summer, while also speaking out on his relationship with Pep Guardiola.

Aymeric Laporte has been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium for several weeks now, with reports suggesting that the Spain international had become unsettled by a lack of game time last season.

However, given the financial climate surrounding football as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, very few clubs may be able to stump up the required finances to secure the highly-rated defender.

One such club that will almost certainly struggle is FC Barcelona - however, that has not stopped the Camp Nou club from being persistently linked with a move for the 27 year-old.

Former teammate and close friend Eric Garcia, who only recently completed his own move to Barcelona, has commented on such rumours, but failed to provide any sort of insight that could be a suggestion on his compatriot's future.

In an exclusive interview with Spanish outlet Sport, Garcia said on the rumours, "I don't know. We haven't talked about this. We are focused on the Euros, but if he comes to us, obviously he's a great player."

The young centre-back also spoke on his relationship with former coach Pep Guardiola - who made it clear on several occasions how much of an admirer he was of the Barcelona academy graduate.

Garcia said, "I only have good words towards Pep. He knew the decision of mine not to renew, he assumed it and we had no problem. I'm very grateful for what he's done for me."

Eric Garcia is looking to spark a rise at Barcelona, after the La Liga giants have seemingly fallen off just to events off the field and at boardroom level at the club.

However, with the changes in high places that has seen Joan Laporta take control as president once more, there is certainly optimism that Barcelona could return to their heights of days gone by.

