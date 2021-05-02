Barcelona forward names one Man City star as "incredible"

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele was keen to name one Manchester City star as "incredible" when speaking to Bein Sports this weekend about footballers he likes to watch during his spare time away from the Camp Nou action.

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele was keen to name one Manchester City star as "incredible" when speaking to Bein Sports this weekend about footballers he likes to watch during his spare time away from the Camp Nou action.

The 23 year-old Frenchman made a big money move to Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, with the initial fee rumoured to be approximately €105 million. Since then, Dembele has impressed, but failed to really live up to the high expectations that the football world had of him when he first broke onto the scene in the Bundesliga.

This week, Ousmane Dembele has been speaking to Bein Sports on a range of topics, and when answering one particular question, was keen to namedrop one Manchester City star whom he admires within the game.

Speaking to Bein Sports, Ousmane Dembele revealed his admiration for Manchester City's Algerian international winger, Riyad Mahrez whom the Barcelona forward has labelled as 'incredible'.

Speaking on Riyad Mahrez, as relayed by Barcelona news outlet Barca Centre, Ousmane Dembélé said, "I like watching [Riyad] Mahrez's games. Every time I watch him, it's incredible!"

The 30 year-old forward is enduring a very impressive personal season under Pep Guardiola, as the Etihad club close in on their third Premier League title in just four seasons, and Riyad Mahrez's third top-flight crown of his career after wins at Manchester City and Leicester.

Across 44 appearances in all competitions, Mahrez has scored 12 goals and provided a further seven assists.

Many Manchester City fans will have noticed his sudden rise in form in recent weeks, most recently scoring the winning goal at the Parc des Princes, to give the Blues a vital lead going into the Champions League semi-final second-leg against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

