Barcelona Legend Reveals 'Regret' at NOT Joining Man City in 2017

Barcelona and Brazil legend Dani Alves has revealed his "regret" at not choosing to join Manchester City and reuniting with Pep Guardiola in 2017.

The now 38 year-old worked alongside Pep Guardiola during their time together at Barcelona, from 2008 up until the Catalan's departure for Bayern Munich in 2012, winning a multitude of major honours for the La Liga giants.

Such was the thrill of working under Pep Guardiola that Dani Alves once infamously claimed that the his coaching was “better than sex”, when speaking during a documentary, 'Take the Ball, Pass the Ball', about Guardiola's time as manager at the Camp Nou.

Speaking during a new interview with SporTV in Brazil, Dani Alves has once again shown his admiration and gratitude for the work of Pep Guardiola, and revealed his regret at not reuniting with him at the Etihad Stadium four years ago.

"I regret not going to Manchester City [in 2017] to work with [Pep] Guardiola again," the Brazilian veteran exclaimed.

He continued, "I regret it, but not for PSG. For not working with him. When you are with people like him [Pep Guardiola], who always finds a way out, it adds a lot to you. My regret was not having gone to work with him again."

Despite regretting the decision not to reunite with Pep Guardiola in the Premier League, Alves was keen to reiterate his love for the time he had with Ligue 1 giants PSG.

Alves continued, "But not for PSG, because the story that I lived at PSG was incredible."

The summer transfer window of 2017 was one of major investment for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola, and while they failed to secure the signing of Dani Alves, the club secured the services of Kyle Walker from Tottenham instead - who has proven to be a major success during his four-years in the North-West so far.

Walker was joined by the likes of Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Benjamin Mendy, and Danilo, in one of the most expensive summer transfer windows under Pep Guardiola's tenure thus far.

