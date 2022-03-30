Barcelona Midfielder Reveals Rejecting Offers from Both Manchester City and Real Madrid in New Comments

One rising midfielder within the Barcelona set-up, Nico Gonzalez has revealed during a new interview that he had 'rejected' an offer from Manchester City, as his dream has always been to represent his boyhood club.

Crowning Manchester City’s midfield department as arguably the best in Europe would be far from an overstatement.

With Kevin De Bruyne’s reign as the best player in his position for almost a decade, as well as Bernardo Silva and Rodri’s emergence as the two of the most in-form midfielders in the world currently, is a testament to Manchester City’s incredible array of talent in the middle of the park.

With esteemed names such as Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho yet to be taken into account, this is certainly a testament to just how rich the talent pool is in the Manchester City midfield at present.

IMAGO / NurPhoto However, it has been revealed that the Premier League champions were eyeing a move for one of Europe’s most sought-after young midfielders in Barcelona’s Nico Gonzalez. IMAGO / Just Pictures Speaking during a recent interview, as quoted by Miquel Blazquez, Nico Gonzalez has revealed, “I have rejected offers from Real Madrid and Manchester City because I have always been from Barça." "If the club wants, I would love to stay in Barcelona all my life. It's my dream," Gonzalez continued. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The 20-year old has emerged as one of the most highly-rated youngsters in the world, putting in a host of impressive performances under Ronald Koeman and Xavi Hernandez for his boyhood club this season.

While some may raise questions regarding why the Premier League champions were targeting a move for the starlet, it is crucial to remember that the club are always on the lookout for the next up-and-coming talent to bolster their squad.

Fabrizio Romano had recently revealed that Manchester City were ‘exploring’ their options with a move for a brand-new central midfielder in mind next summer, amid recent links to talented young operators in the middle of the park such as West Ham’s Declan Rice and AS Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni.

While Nico Gonzalez’s potential signing could have made for an astute pickup by Manchester City, it is expected that the club always had their sights set on the next big thing in midfield.

