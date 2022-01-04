Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    Barcelona Offered Ferran Torres Return to Man City DURING Negotiations - Payment from Nine-Year Old Deal Also Caused Complications

    New information from Spain has revealed to significant factors that caused delays in negotiations between Manchester City and Barcelona for the transfer of Ferran Torres.
    The sale of Ferran Torres has seen Manchester City be on the receiving end of a lot of praise from the football world; signing the Spaniard in 2020 for £20.8 million, and moving him on in 2021 for £46.7 million plus potential add-ons.

    While the deal looked like it ended on good terms, with all parties involved seemingly benefiting, the 21-year old sparked controversy in his unveiling as a Barcelona player by implying that he always saw the move to Manchester City as a stepping stone.

    A new update on the transfer, as revealed by Lu Martin to Que T'hi Jugues, states that Ferran Torres’ transfer to the La Liga giants was delayed as a result of two reasons during negotiations between the various parties.

    Firstly, it is reported that the La Liga side wanted to include the ‘possibility’ of ‘returning’ the Spanish international to Manchester City, if they were unable to register him in La Liga immediately.

    Secondly, it is revealed that Barcelona still ‘owed’ €1.5 million to the Premier League champions for Denis Suarez - an amount they ‘did not’ want to pay at the time, when the transfer was completed nine years ago.

    These revelations point to the financial crisis the Catalan giants have found themselves over the past couple of seasons.

    This is why the first reason that discusses Barcelona not being able to register Torres is a crucial point, as the club may have to sell a host of key players in order to balance the books and unleash their new signing on the pitch.

    The second reason is perhaps even more bizarre, considering Denis Suarez returned to Barcelona from Manchester City in 2013, and the fact that his fee has become a talking point nine years later.

    Despite the reasons stated, one hopes that there are no more complications and Ferran Torres can resume with his career at his newfound home.

