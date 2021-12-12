Barcelona Star Pedri Opens Up on Potential Interest from Man City - PSG and Manchester United Also Mentioned

Barcelona and Spain international star Pedri has expressed his thoughts on a potential move to Manchester City in the future, among other European giants.

The 19-year old wonderkid has unsurprisingly been linked with a host of top clubs from across Europe, especially considering Barcelona’s financial crisis that gives clubs the golden chance to pick away at their finest talents.

Pedri sits at the top of that tree, with several European heavyweights including Manchester City tipped to lure his signature at some stage in the future.

However, as per comments to Italian publication Tuttosport - translated and relayed by journalist Fabrizio Romano, there appears to be no interest in moving away from the Camp Nou.

Pedri said, “Man United, Man City or PSG interested in signing me? I’m happy to stay at Barça, it’s my dream."

He continued, "Let me play here until 2026 and then we will see please- I just signed a new contract with Barcelona.”

With Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish all capable of operating as attacking midfielders, Manchester City may hold their apparent interest for the Spaniard at this present moment.

A search for a number nine remains Manchester City’s top priority in the next summer transfer window, with names including Erling Haaland, Joao Felix and Dusan Vlahovic making the headlines.

Add to that the patience that Jack Grealish’s arrival demands, as most new signings under Pep Guardiola take a season to bed in, and the Pedri links don’t quite fit the bill for the Etihad club currently.

The sky is the limit for the Spanish international, as the world witnessed during the European Championships last summer. But with a release clause of €1 billion set by Barcelona, Manchester City may just pass on the Pedri deal for now.

