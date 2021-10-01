Barcelona 'Talking About' Man City Coach Amid Doubts Over Ronald Koeman's Future

Barcelona are considering Manchester City assistant coach Juanma Lillo as a potential replacement for Ronald Koeman, according to the latest emerging reports.

The Spanish giants, who face Atletico Madrid on Saturday, have made an underwhelming start to the season as with three draws in their first six La Liga ties.

Moreover, Koeman's side have suffered back-to-back 3-0 losses in their opening two Champions League group-stage clashes against Bayern Munich and Benfica, which has put doubt over the Dutch manager's future at the Camp Nou.

After finishing seven points adrift of reigning champions Atletico in third place in the league table last season, the onus is on Koeman to try and turn the ship around at Barcelona, who have not tasted European glory since 2015 under Luis Enrique.

READ MORE: Phil Foden set for major pay rise in fresh Man City contract agreement

READ MORE: Gabriel Jesus provides insight into Man City position change

According to the information of Fernando Polo and Gabriel Sans, translated and relayed by Reshad Rahman, Lillo is amongst the names that have been 'talked about' as a potential successor to Koeman, whose future at Barcelona hangs in the balance.

The youngest man ever to take charge of a La Liga side, Lillo joined City as a mentor to Pep Guardiola in the summer of 2020 following the departure of former assistant coach Mikel Arteta to Arsenal.

Despite not having led any of his teams to any sort of silverware in 37 years of top-level management before his move to the Etihad Stadium, the 55-year-old is held in high regard by City boss Pep Guardiola since his days as a central midfielder.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals pride at breaking long-standing City record

READ MORE: City set sights on Bundesliga midfielder following huge performance

The Spaniard is similar in profile to Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, who is a student of the game and has had a great influence on the modern game.

Should Barcelona decide to show the door to Koeman in the near future, Lillo could prove to be a clever appointment, as though he may not be the most exciting incomings at a great club such as Barcelona, he could turn the ship around with his experience in Spanish football.

Lillo will be alongside Pep on the bench when City seek to go top of the Premier League against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday following their mid-week defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra