Barcelona's Dani Alves Makes Bold Manchester City Prediction for the Champions League

Dani Alves has tipped Manchester City to eliminate Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, before explaining why Pep Guardiola's side are his main 'candidates' to win the competition this season, speaking during a recent interview.

While Manchester City’s pedigree as one of the most complete sides in world football over the years has become common knowledge, it remains a mystery why they have been largely unable to replicate the same level of brilliance in the Champions League.

Inexplicable exits at the hands of lesser teams such as AS Monaco, Tottenham, and Lyon in particular have left many dumbfounded and understandably so, considering the unstoppable brand of football Manchester City have played under Pep Guardiola.

However, overcoming their mental block by reaching the final of the competition last season is a sign of the Sky Blues finally getting the hang of things in Europe.

A convincing 1-0 victory against European experts Atletico Madrid in the first-leg of the Champions League quarter-final was another example of City finding their feet in the most prized competition in club football.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto When quizzed about whether the Premier League champions will go past Diego Simeone’s side, Dani Alves told Mundo Deportivo that he tips them not only to win the tie but Europe’s elite competition itself this time around. “I think so, and they are my candidates for the title”, he opened, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness. IMAGO / Xinhua The Brazilian continued, “They are the team that has the best concept and the clearest concept of how to play and compete and how to do things. I’m a fan of Pep; whatever he does, I’ll be applauding.” IMAGO / Focus Images

Dani Alves, who looked set for a switch to the Etihad Stadium in 2017 before moving to Juventus, was a key component of Pep Guardiola’s legendary Barcelona sides from 2008 to 2012, and has an inside knowledge of exactly what makes the Spanish coach’s teams that extra bit special.

There is a sense that this year may finally be this incredible Manchester City side's year to finally win the Champions League, and the legendary right-back certainly couldn't agree any more.

