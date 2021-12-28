"Basically Funds Haaland", "Benefits All Parties" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Ferran Torres' Completed Transfer to Barcelona

Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to Ferran Torres' completed transfer to FC Barcelona.

The Spaniard has today completed a reported €65 million move to FC Barcelona - making him the second-highest sale in Manchester City history.

Torres signed for the Blues from Valencia in 2020, costing the club around £20.8 million. The reported fee City have received signals a significant profit on their initial investment.

Originally signed as a left-winger, Torres took the recently vacated number 21 shirt upon his arrival in the Premier League - an iconic number previously donned for over a decade by club legend, David Silva.

After taking a while to settle into the team, Torres started to find some form in the striker position. An area of the field City were really lacking in reliable options.

Pep Guardiola trusted the 21-year-old to lead the line in the club's Champions League group stage venture in 2020/21. Torres paid back his manager kindly, scoring four goals and becoming a vital member of the team.

At the beginning of this season, Torres was given the opportunity to lead the line for Manchester City's opening Premier League games - scoring a brace in a 5-0 demolition of Arsenal.

However, a foot injury sustained on international duty with Spain in October halted Torres' progress and he has since spoken with Barcelona, who convinced him to join the club's rebuild - spearheaded by manager Xavi Hernandez.

Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to the completed transfer over on City Xtra's Twitter page, with a common theme emerging regarding a certain striker target from Borussia Dortmund.

Here are some of our favourites:

