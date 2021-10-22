Bayern Munich Star Leroy Sane Claims Pep Guardiola 'Reprogrammed' him in Glowing Report of Time at Man City

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané has discussed the impact that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has had on his development in a new interview, stating that the Catalan reprogrammed him on his tactical level during his time in England.

The 25-year-old spent four seasons at the Etihad Stadium following his arrival from Schalke for a reported fee of £37 million, winning two Premier League titles and other domestic silverware.

During his time at the Etihad Stadium, the Germany international played a key role in his side winning back-to-back league titles as well as an unprecedented domestic treble in what proved to be a historic few seasons for Guardiola's side.

Throughout his four-year spell under Guardiola's stewardship, Sane's exciting and direct style of play made him a popular figure amongst the club’s supporters, which made more than a few bitter to see him depart the Manchester side for Bayern Munich in 2020.

READ MORE: The focus of Raheem Sterling amid doubts over future revealed

READ MORE: Leaked details of 2022/2023 Man City home kit

As reported by Inside Futbol, who have translated and relayed a report by German outlet T-Online, Sane has lauded the influence that Guardiola has had on his career, lauding the City boss for the role he has played on his knowledge and understanding of the game as an attacking player.

The winger said: “That time (between 2016 and 2020) left a strong mark on me, and I still benefit from it today, (Guardiola) practically reprogrammed me on a tactical level in Manchester.”

Sane registered 39 goals and 45 assists in 135 appearances across all competitions during his time at City, including a series of goals in crunch ties in the league as well as cup competitions - that have been a major part of Guardiola's success in England.

READ MORE: Aymeric Laporte provides insight into Phil Foden relationship

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola compares development of City starlet to cooking

“It was about the tiniest details, every movement and how every space could be used perfectly," added Sane on Guardiola, who has tagged the Schalke academy graduate as one of the best wide players he had ever worked with on more than one occasion.

It is apparent through these comments that despite a reported falling out between himself and Guardiola, Sané retains immense respect towards the ex-Barcelona coach, and is grateful for everything that he learned from him whilst at the club.

Sané noting that the City manager helped him in developing into the player that he is today is a testament to the widely renowned coaching ability of Guardiola, which just goes to pulling power of the Spaniard, who played an indispensable role in the the German's development in the east side of Manchester.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra