Bayern Munich Star Leroy Sane Makes Manchester City vs Liverpool Score Prediction

Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane will be cheering on for his former teammates when Manchester City host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The past few seasons have seen some titanic battles being played out Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League, with both sides standing out from the rest and pushing the other right down to the wire.

From Leroy Sane's winner in City's 2-1 win over Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in 2018 to Phil Foden's screamer in his boyhood club's first win at Anfield in 18 years last season, the fixture has been arguably the finest the Premier League has had to offer in recent campaigns.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto Sane, who joined Bayern Munich for a reported fee of around £55 million in 2020, spoke about the upcoming clash and how he will be right behind his former club to pull off a crucial victory over the Reds on Sunday. "Fortunately I’m already playing with Bayern Munich on Saturday, so I can enjoy this game (Manchester City vs Liverpool) in front of the TV at home the day after," the 26-year-old said in an interview for City's Match of the Season feature ahead of the tie. IMAGO / Sportimage "I’m really looking forward to it and I’ll keep my fingers crossed for my former teammates and the whole club." “Sometimes such factors can be decisive in these games. My predictions are not always the best, but I think City will win 2-1 as we did in 2019." IMAGO / Sportimage

Often the man for the big occasion during his time in Manchester, Sane held an impressive scoring record against Liverpool and was a key attacking outlet for Pep Guardiola's side on their visits to Merseyside before the winger returned to Germany two-and-a-half seasons ago.

Manchester City took a major step towards booking a place in the Champions League semi-final for the second year running with a narrow win over Atletico Madrid in midweek, with Kevin De Bruyne on target for the Blues ahead of the return leg next week.

Despite disappointing results against Southampton, Tottenham and Crystal Palace in the Premier League since the New Year, City enter the upcoming tie with a slim advantage over the Reds and can go four points clear at the top of the league with three points on Sunday.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube