Skip to main content

Bayern Munich Star Leroy Sane Makes Manchester City vs Liverpool Score Prediction

Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane will be cheering on for his former teammates when Manchester City host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The past few seasons have seen some titanic battles being played out Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League, with both sides standing out from the rest and pushing the other right down to the wire.

From Leroy Sane's winner in City's 2-1 win over Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in 2018 to Phil Foden's screamer in his boyhood club's first win at Anfield in 18 years last season, the fixture has been arguably the finest the Premier League has had to offer in recent campaigns.

imago1011112543h

Sane, who joined Bayern Munich for a reported fee of around £55 million in 2020, spoke about the upcoming clash and how he will be right behind his former club to pull off a crucial victory over the Reds on Sunday.

"Fortunately I’m already playing with Bayern Munich on Saturday, so I can enjoy this game (Manchester City vs Liverpool) in front of the TV at home the day after," the 26-year-old said in an interview for City's Match of the Season feature ahead of the tie.

imago1011012163h

"I’m really looking forward to it and I’ll keep my fingers crossed for my former teammates and the whole club."

“Sometimes such factors can be decisive in these games. My predictions are not always the best, but I think City will win 2-1 as we did in 2019."

imago1008385532h

Often the man for the big occasion during his time in Manchester, Sane held an impressive scoring record against Liverpool and was a key attacking outlet for Pep Guardiola's side on their visits to Merseyside before the winger returned to Germany two-and-a-half seasons ago.

Manchester City took a major step towards booking a place in the Champions League semi-final for the second year running with a narrow win over Atletico Madrid in midweek, with Kevin De Bruyne on target for the Blues ahead of the return leg next week.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite disappointing results against Southampton, Tottenham and Crystal Palace in the Premier League since the New Year, City enter the upcoming tie with a slim advantage over the Reds and can go four points clear at the top of the league with three points on Sunday.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1010475004h
News

"There Are More Important Things" - Pep Guardiola Offers Relaxed Take Ahead of Manchester City vs Liverpool

By Vayam Lahoti48 minutes ago
imago1010471213h (2)
News

Pep Guardiola Spent Time Analysing Clips of Liverpool and Southampton While His Wife Slept

By Vayam Lahoti7 hours ago
imago1011084634h
Transfer Rumours

Real Madrid Deal Manchester City Major Blow in Erling Haaland Pursuit

By Harry Siddall11 hours ago
imago1011098587h
News

"We're Going to Need the Fans Behind Us" - Phil Foden Sends Manchester City Supporter Rallying Call Ahead of Liverpool Clash

By Harry Siddall18 hours ago
imago1006706353h
News

Manchester City Star Admits it is Just as 'Exhausting' to Play for Pep Guardiola as it is to Play Against Him

By Srinivas Sadhanand18 hours ago
Nunes 1
Transfer Rumours

Portuguese Midfielder 'Dreaming' of Playing Under Pep Guardiola At Manchester City Amid Summer Exit Links

By Vayam Lahoti19 hours ago
imago1010621684h
News

Kyle Walker Makes Sly Dig at Tottenham Insisting He Used to Make 'Token Gesture Claps' in Finals Before Manchester City

By Srinivas Sadhanand20 hours ago
imago1011097708h
Match Coverage

Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne Approaching Major Landmarks - Stat Preview: Manchester City vs Liverpool (Premier League)

By Srinivas Sadhanand20 hours ago