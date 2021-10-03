Bayern Munich Star Leroy Sane Names Man City Icon As 'Most Underrated Midfielder' in the Last Ten Years

Former Manchester City and now Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane has heaped praise on Real Sociedad midfielder David Silva in a recent post on Twitter.

The Bayern Munich winger spent four seasons at the Etihad Stadium, during which he emerged as one of the most feared attackers across Europe under Pep Guardiola.

Sane, 25, won two Premier League titles amongst other domestic silverware during his time at City, who signed the forward from Schalke for £37 million in 2016.

The Germany international formed a dangerous partnership with former City veteran David Silva, with the pair often tormenting opposition defences on the left side of attack.

READ MORE: Barcelona 'talking about' City assistant as possible Koeman successor

READ MORE: Man City 'dreaming' of signing Serie A star striker next summer

In a recent Q&A on Twitter, Sane reflected on his time playing alongside Silva, who is often regarded as one of the best midfielders to have ever played in the Premier League.

"For me, David Silva is the most underrated midfielder in the last ten years," wrote the Bayern forward, who bagged 39 goals and 45 assists in 135 appearances across all competitions for City.

Sane added: "His (Silva's) passing and vision are something else. Always perfect."

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola offers strong defence of Raheem Sterling amid criticism

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals when he'll first look at the Premier League table

After a slow start to life following his move to City, Sane's encouraging run of form towards the end of the 2016/17 campaign saw him become a key member of Guardiola's starting XI.

During City's historic 2017/18 title-winning campaign, he was named the PFA Young Player of the Year ahead of Raheem Sterling and Ederson after registering 25 direct goal contributions in the league that season.

Sane has so far failed to replicate his City heroics that saw him earn a £55 million switch to the Allianz Arena, but has made a positive start to the new season with four goals and seven assists in 10 outings so far.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra