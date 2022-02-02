Skip to main content

Behind-the-Scenes Insight Reveals Manchester City Request to Secure 'Ideal' Emerging Talent Striker Last Summer

A new report by the Athletic this week has revealed exactly when Manchester City's scouting process behind the signing of Julian Alvarez first happened.

Since the departure of Sergio Aguero from Manchester City, the million-dollar question remains which striker will be chosen to succeed the side’s greatest ever goalscorer.

With Pep Guardiola being an open admirer of Ferran Torres’ natural instincts as a number nine, it looked like the Spaniard would be the answer, before Barcelona came calling in December.

While Julian Alvarez’s £14 million signature could end up being the solution in the long-term, it is safe to say that the youngster is still an unknown commodity at the highest level.

As per a new report by the Athletic’s Sam Lee, it is stated that ‘behind the scenes’, Manchester City had asked their ‘emerging talent’ team to spot the ideal striker for the club last summer.

It has further been claimed that every available scout within the Manchester City set-up was suggested to have a ‘hands-on’ approach regarding the look-out for a number nine, irrespective of age profile.

In addition to this, the report states that this method was taken on board whilst the club were also lined up to sign either Tottenham's Harry Kane or Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2021.

The fact that Julian Alvarez ticked the desired boxes for Manchester City’s meticulous scouting team is a sign of just how highly-rated the 22-year old is within the club.

While some may be sceptical about the hype surrounding the Argentine striker, it is worth emphasising the fact that the Premier League champions have indeed wrapped up a deal for of one of the most sought-after young strikers in world football.

Given the masterful track record of scouting players at Manchester City, it would be wise to trust the club’s judgement over the signing of Julian Alvarez. 

