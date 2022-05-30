Behind the Scenes Look at Manchester City’s Signing of Erling Haaland Provided by Club Chairman

Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has detailed how and why Manchester City made the signing of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

After the departure of Sergio Agüero after a decade of incredible service, Manchester City had the near-impossible task of replacing their all-time leading goalscorer.

The Blues attempted to prize Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane away from North London last summer, but Daniel Levy blocked any approaches for his star man.

But this summer, City did land their prime target, with Erling Haaland set to become a City player on July 1st. In his annual interview with the club, chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has been discussing how and why the move came to fruition.

"Let's start: There's a lot of history. As you know, Alfie (Haaland) played for the club - this is a nice historic connection with the family," he began.

IMAGO / osnapix "(Erling) Haaland from his early days in Norway, and then moving on to (Borussia) Dortmund, has been on our radar for at least four or five years. IMAGO / Sven Simon "We've been following his progression over the years, and seen his transition from a very talented, high quality, high potential young player, into one of, if not the most exciting striker in the world."

IMAGO / RHR-Foto Al Mubarak continued, "His performances at the highest level once he moved to Dortmund in the Champions League, in the Bundesliga, his goals-to-minutes ratio is just phenomenal.

"His ability to play on his right (foot), on his left, to score goals with his head, his speed, his physicality."

With a relatively low £51 million release clause, every elite side in Europe was desperate to add such a clinical finisher to their ranks - however, Haaland has chosen City.

"He is a very, very unique, incredibly talented striker that I think the whole world has been looking at," the Chairman continued.

IMAGO / NTB "Every big team in the world wanted Haaland to join (them), and we're delighted, absolutely delighted that Haaland chose to join Manchester City. IMAGO / Sven Simon "I think it's a testament to all the great work that's been happening at this club, it's a testament to the quality of this team, and I think it's a testament to Haaland. IMAGO / Bildbyran "Not just a great player, but a very smart player that saw the potential of what he can do and how he can develop further professionally, being a part of this team, being coached under Pep Guardiola, and with the human infrastructure - the people, the physical infrastructure - the training facilities, the stadium."

He concluded, "Then, and more importantly than all of that, the fans. I think he has a connection with the fans.

"All these elements came together, and I think Haaland made a very wise decision in choosing to come to Manchester City, and I think for us, it's a superb decision.

"We are getting truly a phenomenal player that will give us great memories for our fans going forward, because he will fit very nicely with this group."

